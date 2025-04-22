Historic HBCU Female Placekicker Enters NCAA Transfer Portal
HBCU football's first female kicker to score a point in a regular season game has entered the transfer portal. Leilani Armenta set history with Jackson State University on an extra-point attempt when the Tigers squared off against UAPB on Oct. 28, 2023.
Armenta successfully kicked three extra point attempts on that day as Jackson State routed the Golden Lions 40-14. The scores were not only HBCU records but also FCS game history.
She posted on social media: "I want to extend my sincere gratitude and appreciation to JSU alumni and fans who have supported me through my journey. Thank you to my teammates and coaches. I have entered the transfer portal and I am excited for the future."
The 5-foot-7, 170-pound placekicker won the starting job after an injury to the previous starter. She leaves Jackson State having scored a total of four points.
