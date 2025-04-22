HBCU Legends

Historic HBCU Female Placekicker Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

The placekicker made the first ever points scored by a female in HBCU football history.

Kyle T. Mosley

Jackson State's kicker Leilani Armenta (35) watches from the sidelines during the game against the Texas Southern Tigers at the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Football Stadium in Jackson, Miss., on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023.
Jackson State's kicker Leilani Armenta (35) watches from the sidelines during the game against the Texas Southern Tigers at the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Football Stadium in Jackson, Miss., on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. / Lauren Witte / USA TODAY NETWORK
HBCU football's first female kicker to score a point in a regular season game has entered the transfer portal. Leilani Armenta set history with Jackson State University on an extra-point attempt when the Tigers squared off against UAPB on Oct. 28, 2023.

Leilani Armenta
Jackson State kicker Leilani Armenta (35) practices kicks before the game against the Texas Southern Tigers at the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Football Stadium in Jackson, Miss., on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. / Lauren Witte / USA TODAY NETWORK

Armenta successfully kicked three extra point attempts on that day as Jackson State routed the Golden Lions 40-14. The scores were not only HBCU records but also FCS game history.

Leilani Armenta Enters The NCAA Transfer Portal
Leilani Armenta Enters The NCAA Transfer Portal / Credit: Leilani Armenta - X Account

She posted on social media: "I want to extend my sincere gratitude and appreciation to JSU alumni and fans who have supported me through my journey. Thank you to my teammates and coaches. I have entered the transfer portal and I am excited for the future."

The 5-foot-7, 170-pound placekicker won the starting job after an injury to the previous starter. She leaves Jackson State having scored a total of four points.

Armenta, originally a soccer athlete, is a native of Ventura, Ca She leaves Jackson State after scoring a total of four points.

Kyle T. Mosley
