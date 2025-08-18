HBCU Legends

Ian Wheeler: Former Howard Bison Rushes For Two NFL Touchdowns In Preseason

The former Howard Bison football star returns from an ACL injury with a two-touchdown performance for the Chicago Bears.

Kyle T. Mosley

Aug 17, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears running back Ian Wheeler (33) scores a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills during the second half at Soldier Field.
Aug 17, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears running back Ian Wheeler (33) scores a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images
Former Howard University standout running back Ian Wheeler delivered an impressive two-touchdown performance in Preseason Game 2, as the Chicago Bears dominated the Buffalo Bills 38-0 on Sunday, August 17, 2025.

Wheeler, who suffered an ACL injury during the 2024 preseason, has successfully rehabilitated and returned to the Bears, looking strong in both preseason games.

Ian Wheeler plunges over goal line.
Aug 17, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears running back Ian Wheeler (33) leaps into the end zone for a touchdown during the second half against the Buffalo Bills at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images / Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Despite having a stellar game, Wheeler believed his pass protection could be improved.

The second-year running back from the East Coast HBCU program carried the ball 19 times for 80 yards and reached the end zone twice, leading Chicago's rushing attack that evening.

Wheeler's touchdowns showcased both his power and vision: he barreled over the goal line for a one-yard plunge in the first half. The rushing touchdown capped a long, methodical drive for Chicago in the second quarter.

The Howard Bison added a second touchdown on a 10-yard rush, accelerating past defenders for the six points. Chicago's offense moved the ball efficiently all night, especially on the ground, gaining 171 yards, with Wheeler producing 80 yards.

The former HBCU rusher's performance helped the Bears control the clock and set the game's tempo. His production was especially notable because it came behind Ben Johnson's revamped offensive line.

Ian Wheeler rushes for the Chicago Bears
Aug 17, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Daequan Hardy (25) defends Chicago Bears running back Ian Wheeler (33) during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images

He has 103 rushing yards on 26 carries and two rushing touchdowns this preseason.

Tonight's victory, combined with his strong showing, solidified Wheeler's push to be a part of Chicago's regular-season roster and backfield rotation.

Chicago's preseason finale will be on the road against Kansas City on at 7:20 PM CT on Friday, Aug. 22.

Kyle T. Mosley
KYLE T. MOSLEY

I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends, Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on FanNation a Sports Illustrated team channel since October 2019.  Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four.  My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances:  WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert),  KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews:  Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Jackson State University, Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Jackson State Lady Tigers Basketball Coach), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (VP of Basketball - New Orlean Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns.  For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me:

