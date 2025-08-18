Ian Wheeler: Former Howard Bison Rushes For Two NFL Touchdowns In Preseason
Former Howard University standout running back Ian Wheeler delivered an impressive two-touchdown performance in Preseason Game 2, as the Chicago Bears dominated the Buffalo Bills 38-0 on Sunday, August 17, 2025.
Wheeler, who suffered an ACL injury during the 2024 preseason, has successfully rehabilitated and returned to the Bears, looking strong in both preseason games.
Despite having a stellar game, Wheeler believed his pass protection could be improved.
The second-year running back from the East Coast HBCU program carried the ball 19 times for 80 yards and reached the end zone twice, leading Chicago's rushing attack that evening.
Wheeler's touchdowns showcased both his power and vision: he barreled over the goal line for a one-yard plunge in the first half. The rushing touchdown capped a long, methodical drive for Chicago in the second quarter.
The Howard Bison added a second touchdown on a 10-yard rush, accelerating past defenders for the six points. Chicago's offense moved the ball efficiently all night, especially on the ground, gaining 171 yards, with Wheeler producing 80 yards.
The former HBCU rusher's performance helped the Bears control the clock and set the game's tempo. His production was especially notable because it came behind Ben Johnson's revamped offensive line.
He has 103 rushing yards on 26 carries and two rushing touchdowns this preseason.
Tonight's victory, combined with his strong showing, solidified Wheeler's push to be a part of Chicago's regular-season roster and backfield rotation.
Chicago's preseason finale will be on the road against Kansas City on at 7:20 PM CT on Friday, Aug. 22.
Last season's coverage of Ian Wheeler:
HBCU FOOTBALL STAR SHINES IN PRESEASON DEBUT
In his first NFL preseason game against the Buffalo Bills, rookie running back Ian Wheeler of the Chicago Bears delivered a standout performance. The former Howard University rusher and HBCU football star scored two rushing touchdowns, leading the Bears to a 33-6 victory.
"It's something I've been working towards for a while," Wheeler said. "Unfortunately, I didn't get to play in the last game, so my teammates helped me get into the end zone twice, and that's something I could be happy about."
Ian Wheeler's Performance
Ian Wheeler, an undrafted free agent from an HBCU, made a strong case for his spot on the Chicago Bears roster with a game-high 43 rushing yards on just five attempts. Wheeler showcased his power and agility, scoring two touchdowns in the game's final six minutes.
His first touchdown came from a determined 7-yard run, where he muscled his way into the end zone with 6:03 remaining in the 4th quarter. On the Howard alum's second score, he dashed 8 yards to the pylon, demonstrating his speed and vision with 2:29 left in the contest.
Key Highlights
Wheeler's two fourth-quarter touchdowns significantly increased the Bears' advantage on the scoreboard and gave head coach Matt Eberflus an idea of what the rookie could do for Chicago.
He completed the game with 43 rushing yards on five carries, averaging an impressive 8.6 yards per attempt. Wheeler could become a valuable asset in the Bears' backfield alongside quarterback Caleb Williams, the NFL's first overall draft pick.
Williams completed four of seven passes for 95 yards and demonstrated his mobility with a 13-yard scramble on a crucial third-and-9. The Bears' defense also played a pivotal role, with linebacker Micah Baskerville returning an interception for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Wheeler is competing for a role on Chicago's 53-man roster with stiff competition from RB Velus Jones, who contributed to the scoring with a 4-yard run in the third period.
The HBCU star's debut performance for the Chicago Bears was impressive for this promising rookie running back.
Looking Ahead
The Chicago Bears will host the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday, August 17, giving Ian Wheeler another opportunity to build on his impressive start to his NFL career. With his strong debut, Wheeler has made a name for himself and will be a player to watch as the preseason progresses.