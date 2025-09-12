Invesco QQQ Orange Blossom Classic Recap & Looking Ahead To 2026
The 2025 Invesco QQQ Orange Blossom Classic (OBC) offered an unforgettable Labor Day Weekend in South Florida, celebrating excellence in Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) through football, culture, and community.
In a closely contested match, the Howard University Bison narrowly defeated the Florida A&M Rattlers in a 10-9 upset, sending shockwaves throughout HBCU football.
Hard Rock Stadium was packed with 22,455 spectators, marking the largest turnout for a non-FBS HBCU football game nationwide that weekend.
This year's Orange Blossom Classic returned to its historic roots with a renaissance of the very first one played in 1933 between FAMU and Howard. Once MEAC foes also served as a rematch of the 2023 Celebration Bowl where Florida A&M claimed the HBCU Football Division I National Championship.
Credit head coach Larry Scott for preparing the Bison to open the season with a gritty and determined performance, securing a memorable victory and kicking off college football's Week 1 with national attention.
ESPNU broadcast this year's game, reaching over 30,000 households and enhancing the visibility of HBCU athletics on a national level as OBC’s broadcast presence continues to expand.
Beyond the Gridiron: OBC Week
“What makes the Invesco QQQ Orange Blossom Classic special is the way it unites community, culture, and HBCU pride,” Kendra Bulluck, Executive Director of the Orange Blossom Classic, said. “From the energy of the fans to the pride of our students and alumni, this event showcases the very best of HBCUs while also investing in the next generation through scholarship support.”
That impact was felt throughout OBC Week. Free community events, such as the Allstate Career Recruitment Fair (hosted by CareerSource South Florida and TeamWork Online) and the Invesco QQQ Careers in Sports & Entertainment Symposium, created meaningful opportunities for students and families to learn, connect, and grow.
Marquee moments—including Commissioner Oliver Gilbert’s Pickleball Tournament presented by Baptist Health, the GMCVB Commissioner's Welcome Reception & Kickoff Luncheon presented by FPL (featuring keynote speaker Wendy Raquel Robinson), and the Tobacco Free Florida Fan Fest presented by Baptist Health with live performances by Ball Greezy and Major Nine—built excitement leading into game day.
The celebration also featured the Annual OBC Denim Party, the Official OBC After Party, high-energy day parties, and the spirited OBC Cheer Clinic—bringing fans, alumni, and families together in true HBCU fashion.
In-stadium, OBC honored the National Pan-Hellenic Council (Divine Nine) with a special tribute, reflecting Miami Gardens’ unique distinction as the only U.S. city with streets dedicated to each D9 organization.
This year’s Classic generated more than $66,000 in new scholarship dollars for students attending HBCUs, bringing the total awarded since OBC’s return to nearly $600,000—a testament to the game’s sustained impact on education, community, and opportunity.
Looking Ahead
As the curtain closes on another successful Classic, organizers are already preparing for the 2026 Invesco QQQ Orange Blossom Classic, returning Labor Day Weekend to Hard Rock Stadium.
With its blend of athletic competition, cultural celebration, and scholarship impact, OBC remains a powerful tradition—Built on History, Fueled by Pride.
About the Orange Blossom Classic
Founded in 1933 by J.R.E. Lee Jr., son of Florida A&M University’s president, the inaugural Orange Blossom Classic welcomed 2,000 fans to a segregated ballpark in Jacksonville, Florida—where FAMU defeated Howard 9–0—helping establish the foundation of HBCU classics.
After a 43-year hiatus, the Classic was re-established in 2021 with a mission to increase exposure and access for HBCUs. Now in its fifth year since returning, the OBC draws thousands of fans, students, alumni, and families to South Florida, celebrating culture, competition, and the future of Black excellence.
Previous OBC Coverage
Orange Blossom Classic: New Broadcast Channel, Day, And Time Announced At Presser
The 2025 Invesco QQQ Orange Blossom Classic will feature a new channel and kickoff time for the matchup between Florida A&M and Howard. ESPN U will broadcast the event at 3 PM CT/4 PM ET on Saturday, Aug. 30, from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.
The later time projects to boost the OBC ratings as the game leads into the LSU vs. Clemson game at 6:30 PM CT/7:30 PM ET.
"It's an hour later than our usual time start," Kendra Bulluck-Major, Executive Director of the Orange Blossom Classic, told HBCU Legends. "We're still on linear TV, and we've got an hour later kick-off, we're happy with it. The viewership is still good. I think we are the main thing is to have us in a time slot where we're not competing against too many featured matchups. Coming on before LSU and Clemson is great."
"This weekend is more than a game — it's a tradition, a reunion, and a platform for purpose," Kendra Bulluck-Major said. "We're proud to once again host a dynamic lineup of events that bring together students, alumni, families, and fans to experience the legacy of HBCUs in living color."
Currently, ticket sales for the Orange Blossom Classic are higher than in previous years, which is a sign that the FAMU and Howard fan bases are engaged and ready for the epic battle.
"As a Florida native, this is a full-circle moment for me – bringing my team back to South Florida. I know the special significance of the Orange Blossom Classic to HBCU football and our culture, and it's an honor to be a part of this historic Black college football game. I look at games like this as an opportunity to put our young men on a platform that not only reflects the talent and pride of HBCUs, but also allows them to see what it's like to play on an NFL field – something that these young men will carry with them for years and years to come. This is more than a game; it's a moment to celebrate our culture, uplift our institutions, and support our student-athletes," Larry Scott, Howard University Head Coach, said.
2025 Invesco QQQ Orange Blossom Classic – Official Schedule of Events
Friday, July 11
- The Elevation Experience Women's Leadership Conference Presented by Visit Lauderdale | 10:00 AM | Charles F. Dodge Center | Free
Tuesday, August 23
- OBC Cheer and Dance Clinic | 9:00 AM | Betty T. Ferguson Gymnasium | Register Now
- Allstate Career Recruitment Fair hosted by Teamwork Online | 10:00 AM | Florida Memorial University | Free w/ Registration
- Invesco QQQ Careers in Sports & Entertainment Symposium Presented by Coors Light | 5:00 PM | Lou Rawls Performing Arts Center | Free w/ Registration
Thursday, August 28
- OBC VIP Mixer Presented by Deloitte | 6:00 PM | Rusty Pelican | Invite Only
- OBC High School Football Showcase | Time TBD | Traz-Powell Stadium | Ticketed
Friday, August 29
- GMCVB Commissioner’s Welcome Reception & Kick-off Luncheon | 11:00 AM | Jungle Island, Bloom Ballroom | Ticketed
- OBC High School Band & University Showcase | Time TBD | Traz-Powell Stadium | Ticketed
- OBC High School Football Showcase | Time TBD | Traz-Powell Stadium | Ticketed
- 5th Annual OBC Denim Party | 9:00 PM–2:00 AM | Kings Room, 901 Hallandale Beach Blvd | Ticketed
Saturday, August 30
- Tobacco Free Florida Fan Fest | Time TBD | South Lawn, Hard Rock Stadium | Free w/ Game Ticket
- Invesco QQQ Orange Blossom Classic | Time TBD | Hard Rock Stadium | Ticketed
- The Official OBC Afterparty | 9:00 PM–2:00 AM | The Nomi Village, 12351 NW 7th Ave | Ticketed
Additional OBC Coverage:
Invesco QQQ Is The OBC's New Title Sponsor
The Orange Blossom Classic Committee announced that Invesco QQQ has signed on as the title partner in a new three-year agreement, ushering in a dynamic new era under the name Invesco QQQ Orange Blossom Classic.
This partnership marks more than just a naming rights milestone — it represents a shared commitment to innovation, empowerment, and financial education. As part of the agreement, Invesco QQQ will also serve as the exclusive partner in the asset, wealth, and investment management products and services category, strengthening its position as a national leader in financial empowerment and collegiate engagement.
“The Orange Blossom Classic is more than a football game—it’s a celebration of education, culture, and community impact,” Kendra Bulluck, Executive Director of the Orange Blossom Classic, said. “We’re proud to partner with Invesco QQQ to bring these values to life through meaningful programming that equips students and student-athletes for success on and off the field. Together, we’re building a legacy that’s rooted in empowerment, access, and long-term growth.”
A leading investment management firm, Invesco is dedicated to delivering value and long-term positive outcomes for clients through a broad range of investment strategies and a culture of innovation. As the official ETF (Exchange Traded Fund) of the NCAA, Invesco’s presence within college athletics continues to grow. Through this expanded relationship with the Orange Blossom Classic, Invesco deepens its commitment to students and student-athletes of all backgrounds by promoting investment education and championing financial independence.
Beyond the football field, Invesco QQQ will also serve as the title partner of two cornerstone OBC professional development programs that empower the next generation of leaders. Through the Professional Business Combine, participants will engage in immersive sessions with top business executives and industry leaders focused on financial planning, innovation, and market insights.
In addition, Invesco QQQ will be the title partner of the Careers in Sports & Entertainment Symposium, a marquee experience designed to expose students and early-career professionals to the business side of the sports and entertainment industries—including marketing, management, media, and operations—through networking, mentorship, and career exploration.
Now entering its fifth year since re-establishment, the Invesco QQQ Orange Blossom Classic continues to serve as a premier HBCU football and cultural celebration. The 2025 edition will feature Howard University and Florida A&M University, two of the most storied institutions in HBCU history, as they face off at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, August 30, 2025, during Labor Day Weekend. Official ancillary events begin on Tuesday, August 26.
For details on tickets, hotels, and official events, visit www.orangeblossomclassic.com. You can also connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter at @OrangeBlossomFC.