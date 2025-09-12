Invesco QQQ Orange Blossom Classic Recap & Looking Ahead To 2026

We’ve got POWER on and off the field 💪🏾🏈



Join us in congratulating our Executive Director, Kendra Bulluck, named to the 2025 #EBONYPower100 under Leaders in Sports as @EBONYMagazine celebrates 80 years of Black excellence.



We’re just getting started.



Read more:… pic.twitter.com/yXHClm9wQV