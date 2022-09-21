Jackson State Announces Improvements to Fans Game Day Experience

Last Saturday, fans and attendees had incidents of heat exhaustion at the Grambling State versus Jackson State game. Today, JSU officials stated efforts to address the safety concerns and offer solutions to improve the game-day fan experience.

Jackson State athletics department will provide free bottled water in the tailgate areas and increase the quantity of bottled water at Veterans Memorial Stadiums concession stands.

In addition, emergency and first aid support professionals will be available to address heat exhaustion during the game.

Jackson State University's Official Statement

The Jackson State University Department of Athletics has taken steps to improve the fan experience at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Free bottled water will be available in the tailgate areas prior to the start of the game.

The quantity of water available for sale will be doubled, and additional designated concession areas for beverage-only transactions have been added.

Concession hawkers will continue to sell beverages in the stands.

Emergency/First Aid support will assist anyone experiencing heat exhaustion during the game.

Additionally, fans are asked to take the following precautions to avoid heat exhaustion:

Drink plenty of water prior to sun exposure. (Do not wait until you're thirsty to drink.)

Wear loose-fitting, lightweight clothing and/or a wide-brimmed hat.

Wear sunscreen.

Take precautions with certain medications.

Jackson State will host Mississippi Valley State University at 1 PM CT in Veterans Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 24.

The radio broadcast on 95.5 FM and video stream on ESPN Plus. Tickets and single-game parking are available at gojsutigers.com/tickets, or in person at The Vet 9 AM – 4 PM Monday-Friday, and beginning at 8 AM on home gamedays.