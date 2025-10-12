Jackson State Wins Homecoming Thriller Over Alabama State
No. 1 Jackson State defeated No. 2 Alabama State 38-34, with quarterback JaCobian Morgan throwing for five touchdowns and one interception, solidifying control of their lead in the SWAC East. In addition, they proved to everyone that Jackson State is the best HBCU football team in the country after holding off Alabama State.
Alabama State's signal-caller, Andrew Body, completed 20 of 30 passes for 349 yards, one touchdown, and an interception in the loss. He also rushed 14 times for 93 yards. At times early in the battle, it felt like offensive coordinator Chris Barnette was too protective of his quarterback. Nonetheless, he unleashed Body in the second half.
The top-ranked Jackson State defense yielded 514 yards to the Hornets' offense, yet made the final stand at their goal-line to celebrate a Homecoming victory against their SWAC East rival.
Morgan was the game's MVP, only making one mistake. He used his arm making the proper reads and rushed 7 times for 66 yards, picking up critical first downs in the game for the Tigers.
HBCU football fans were rewarded with this thrilling game, which was much needed for the SWAC programs in the FCS.
FIRST HALF
Jackson State made an early statement by capitalizing on four Alabama State defensive penalties, scoring on its opening drive in just 2 minutes and 23 seconds, 7-0. The Tigers gained the lead.
Alabama State placekicker Andrew Abu-Akel booted a 42-yard field goal with 13:18 in the 2nd quarter, pulling with four points, 7-3. The Hornets' drive was seven plays, 46 yards in 3:31.
Jackson State placekicker Donovan Warren kicked a 29-yard field goal to give the Tigers a 10-3 lead.
Andrew Body connected with wide receiver Dylan Djete for a 41-yard strike to the Jackson State two-yard line. On the next play, running back Marcus Harris II rushed untouched for a two-yard touchdown. Akel kicked the extra point to give the Hornets a 10-10 tie with 3:14 left before halftime. Body led an 11-play,90-yard drive in 6:13.
More Hornets defensive penalties pushed the Tigers into scoring territory. JaCobian Morgan tossed a beautiful 30-yard touchdown pass to wideout Ja'Naylon Dupree, giving JSU a 17-10 lead with 1:30 left before intermission.
Body missed wide receiver Ajai Harrell in the back of the Tigers endzone on a 3rd and 15 play. The Hornets would settle for an Andrew Abu-Akel 36-yard field goal to end an 8-play, 53-yard drive.
Jackson State would march in their locker rooms at halftime, leading 17-13 over Alabama State.
SECOND HALF
Alabama State opens the 3rd quarter with Andrew Body beginning to assert himself as an offensive threat. He guided the Hornets on an 8-play, 75-yard drive to take over the lead, 20-17, with 12:05 left in the 3rd quarter.
On the ensuing drive, JaCobian Morgan rushed the football to the Hornets' 4-yard line. The next play, Morgan threw a jump pass to tight end Jency Riley, Jr. The Tigers reclaimed the lead, 24-20, with 8:43 on the clock in the 3rd quarter.
Jackson State took an 11-point lead after Quincy Ivory tipped the football and intercepted Andrew Body within the Tigers' scoring territory. Morgan completed his 4th touchdown of the afternoon to WR Dupree, who scored his second score of the game. Ja'Naylon Durpree is the grandson of Oklahoma Sooner legend Marcus Dupree.
The Hornets had a quick response. Andrew Body took over and guided the Hornets to a 5-play, 75-yard touchdown drive in 2:11. The ASU quarterback finished the possession when to connected with Jalen Jones for a 5-yard score.
Alabama State made a comeback and is now down, 31-27, with 7:07 left in the football game.
The Hornets forced their second turnover of the game when Jalil Lenore knocked the football out from Jameel Gardner Jr., who was then stripped. Zaquan Patterson recovered the ball and returned it for 20 yards to the Jackson State 31-yard line.
Hostzlaw rushed for 15 yards and flipped into the endzone. Abu-Akel successfully booted the extra point, giving the Hornets a 34-31 lead with 4:36 left in the contest.
However, the Jackson State Tigers are the reigning champions for a reason. With 4:36 remaining, Morgan advanced the football into ASU territory, aiming for either a touchdown or a field goal. TC Taylor opted for the big play.
The offseason transfer wideout Nathan Rembert snagged an 18-yard bullet from Morgan with 50 seconds left in the game. Beaza's PAT made it 38-34 lead for the Tigers.
Just 44 seconds left in the epic clash, Andrew Body had a chance to win the game. With only six seconds left on the game clock, Body completed a 20-yard pass to Dylan Djete, bringing the ball to the 2-yard line.
After a timeout by the Hornets, Body rolled out to his left and threw a left-handed pass to Hotzclaw, who was stopped just one yard short of the goal line. In an exciting finish, the Tigers triumphed with a score of 38-34.
Morgan and Body played exceptional games. Still, it was the Celebration Bowl MVP, JaCobian Morgan, who completed 16 of 23 passes for 191 yards and five touchdowns and consistently gave his team a chance to win - and they did.
NEXT UP
Jackson State has a bye week before traveling to the Entertainment Capital of the World to square off against Grambling State at the inaugural Las Vegas HBCU Classic at Allegiant Stadium. HBCU GO will have the national broadcast.
Alabama State also has the following week off before facing Alabama A&M in the Amazon Magic City Classic presented by Coca Cola at Legion Field in Birmingham, Alabama.