Jackson State Dominates Southern, SWAC Woes, Coaching Carousel, Celebration Bowl Odds

Kyle T. Mosley, Ralph Cooper, and Coach Daryl Steward have an engaging discussion on the recent SWAC Championship and the upcoming Celebration Bowl.

HOUSTON - Welcome back to another episode of HBCU Legends! Today, your hosts Kyle T. Mosley, Ralph Cooper, and Coach Daryl Steward have an engaging discussion on the recent SWAC Championship and the upcoming Celebration Bowl.

In this episode, we'll dive into Jackson State's dominant 41-13 victory over Southern University, critiquing game strategies, and applauding key performances. We'll also tackle the pressing issue of poor attendance at HBCU football events, dissecting the marketing failures that lead to underwhelming crowd numbers, even as we highlight the robust turnout of Jackson State fans.

You'll hear riveting conversations around the economic considerations of game attendance, lack of effective media promotion, and the potential impact on player exposure. We'll address the structural and strategic improvements needed to boost fan engagement and discuss the high expectations and challenges that come with coaching at storied HBCU programs.

Plus, we'll touch on notable coaching changes, upcoming events, and how the legacy of influential figures like Deion Sanders can guide future marketing efforts. Finally, we'll preview the Celebration Bowl and make some predictions on the match-up between Jackson State and South Carolina State, complete with a friendly wager among our hosts.

Stay tuned for an insightful episode that underscores the rich history and future potential of HBCU sports.

00:00 Jackson's team excelled with strategic halftime adjustments.

06:51 Promote HBCU championship game beyond traditional media.

14:30 Need outside promoters for better event marketing.

19:13 Youngsters prefer large crowds, better marketing opportunities.

24:08 Celebration Bowl honors Neal, McNair, Richardson inductees.

26:47 Free entry for kids to inspire futures.

34:20 SWAC programs deserve better promotion and unity.

38:38 Willie Simmons named head coach; Sean Gibbs fills vacancy.

48:06 Division 2 coaches excel with limited resources.

53:20 Lack of confidence in hiring competent coaches.

59:32 Alumni influence causes misconceptions about coaching changes.

01:05:31 Conway Hayman: Esteemed Delaware State athlete, gentleman.

01:06:56 Agency lacks cultural insight for coach selection.

01:15:26 Bubba gets another year for recruitment.

01:21:17 Listen to KCOH 1380 AM or Facebook live.

01:23:13 Friday radio: Lunch hour interviews planned.

