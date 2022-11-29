HOUSTON, TX - Jackson State dominated most of the major 2022 SWAC postseason honors for a second-straight season. Deion Sanders (2022 Coach of the Year) and Shedeur Sanders (2022 Offensive Player of the Year), Aubrey Miller (2022 Defensive Player of the Year), and Kevin Coleman (2022 Freshman of the Year) almost gave Jackson State a clean sweep of the conference's postseason awards.

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR - SHEDEUR SANDERS

Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) looks for an opening against Alcorn State during play at the Jack Spinks Football Stadium in Lorman, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. Tcl Jsu Alcorn; Credit:© Barbara Gauntt/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK

Shedeur Sanders' numbers and wins speak for themselves. Since his arrival, Jackson State has been a perfect 16-0 in SWAC action. "Each week, each game, he's progressing." Deion Sanders to media about Shedeur. "I mean, he's a coach's son. He's a football guy who loves it, lives it, eats it."

Sanders led Jackson State football to its first 11-0 record in program history. He tallied seven games with 3+ TD passes this season to go along with four 300-yard passing games. Sanders set single-season school records for touchdown passes (32) and completions (284) while passing for 3,083 yards and rushing for a career-high five touchdowns. He leads the SWAC in completions, completion percentage, passing yards, and touchdowns. Sanders set a career-high with 438 passing yards against Mississippi Valley State and threw a career-high 5 TDs twice in games against Florida A&M and Bethune-Cookman. ~ SWAC

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR - AUBREY MILLER, JR.

JSU linebacker Aubrey Miller Jr. (45) goes after Southern running back Karl Ligon (19) in Jackson Miss., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. Tcl Jsu Southern; Credit: © Barbara Gauntt/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK

Coach Prime commented on Miller, "Aubrey is one of the guys that we hang our hats on in the middle of the defense; making calls, getting to the Ball, flying around, and really setting the tone and the tempo. Not just on game day, but in practice as well. He's matured a lot. He's grown a lot. Still, you're going see some foolish penalties here and there. We could deal with that, we're not going to condone that, but we can deal with that. But the guy plays his heart out. He goes about his job really professionally and hard. He's going out there doing what we think he should be doing."

Miller had 98 tackles (53 solo) with one sack, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, four quarterback hits, five pass breakups, and one touchdown this past season. He recorded eight+ tackles in a game seven times this season, including four 10+ tackle games. He tied a career-high with 19 tackles against Texas Southern. During the Tigers’ season opener he recorded nine tackles and returned a fumble 19 yards for a touchdown against Florida A&M. ~ SWAC

FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR - KEVIN COLEMAN

Jackson State's Kevin Coleman Jr. carries after catching a pass from Shedeur Sanders during JSU's spring game at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson, Miss., Sunday, April 24, 2022. Tcl Jsu; Credit:© Barbara Gauntt/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK

Kevin Coleman came into Jackson State with Travis Hunter and has been a steady performer within the Tigers' offense. You can see his potential as a freshman. I like how he penetrates zone defenses, finds holes, and gives Shedeur an open target. Coleman came through on third downs in several crucial instances to help extend drives.



Coleman caught 24 passes for 324 yards and one touchdown while averaging 25.3 yards on nine kickoff returns and 8.7 yards on six punt returns this past season. He contributed 2+ receptions in a game nine times this season while catching two passes for 76 yards including career-long 64-yard reception versus Mississippi Valley State. Coleman averaged 47.0 yards on two kickoff returns, including a career-long 68-yard return versus Alabama A&M. ~ SWAC

NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR - JARVEON HOWARD

Alcorn State running back Jarveon Howard; Credit: Alcorn State Athletics

Jarveon Howard was selected as the 2022 Newcomer of the Year for his league-leading 1,282 rushing yards (116.5 yds/gm) on 251 carries and 12 touchdowns. Howard was the Braves' major offensive threat this season and kept them in the SWAC West race until the season finale against Jackson State.

Howard was named SWAC Newcomer of the Week twice this past season. He leads the league in rushing yards (1,273) while ranking fourth in scoring (78 points). He ranks tied for 20th in the FCS with 12 rushing touchdowns and is also currently ranked eighth in the FCS in rushing yards. Howard rushed for a season-high 299 yards and four touchdowns against Arkansas-Pine Bluff. He tallied 199 yards and a score on the ground in his debut against No. 10 Stephen F. Austin. Howard contributed five (5) games of 100 yards or more this past season. ~ SWAC

COACH OF THE YEAR - DEION SANDERS

JSU head coach Deion Sanders; Mandatory Credit: Kyle A. Mosley, HBCU Legends

Deion Sanders has had an impressive run as the Jackson State head coach. His 26-5 overall record and earning his second-consecutive SWAC Coach of the Year award has re-defined the "Who is SWAC" argument from Alabama State head coach Eddie Robinson Jr. The 2021 FCS Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year award winner is up for the honor once again for JSU's 11-0 record in 2022.

For the time being, Sanders' focus is primarily on the 2022 SWAC Football Championship title game against the Southern Jaguars. Should he notch his second-straight SWAC title and win in the 2022 Cricket Celebration Bowl over North Carolina Central, it would be hard-pressed not to envision patrolling an FBS sideline next season. Yet, he has many reasons to remain in Jackson. The Ball is now in athletic director Ashley Robinson's and president Thomas K. Hudson's hands to make an offer he can't refuse.

Sanders led Jackson State football to its first 11-0 regular season in school history. JSU also completed the first undefeated fall regular season by a league team since 1991. The Tigers tallied 10 wins by margins of 10+ points. Jackson State held 10 opponents to 14 points or less while the defense also leads the FCS in seven defensive categories. JSU has won 17 consecutive conference games and 19 straight games against SWAC opponents. ~ SWAC

Mark Evans II, Willie Roaf Award winner; Credit: Little Rock Touchdown Club

SWAC ALL-CONFERENCE SELECTIONS AND AWARD WINNERS



2022 SWAC Football Postseason Awards



Offensive Player of the Year

Shedeur Sanders, Jackson State



Defensive Player of the Year

Aubrey Miller Jr., Jackson State



Newcomer of the Year

Jarveon Howard, Alcorn State



Freshman of the Year

Kevin Coleman Jr., Jackson State



Coach of the Year

Deion Sanders, Jackson State



All-SWAC First Team Offense

Quarterback: Shedeur Sanders, Jackson State

Running Back: Jarveon Howard, Alcorn State

Running Back: Sy'Veon Wilkerson, Jackson State

Offensive Lineman: Mark Evans II, Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Offensive Lineman: Drake Centers, Texas Southern

Offensive Lineman: Tyler Brown, Jackson State

Offensive Lineman: Dallas Black, Southern

Offensive Lineman: Jalen Goss, Florida A&M

Wide Receiver: Xavier Smith, Florida A&M

Wide Receiver: Dallas Daniels, Jackson State

Tight End: Kemari Averett, Bethune-Cookman



All-SWAC First Team Defense

Defensive Lineman: Isaiah Land, Florida A&M

Defensive Lineman: Malachi Bailey, Alcorn State

Defensive Lineman: Kamari Stephens, Florida A&M

Defensive Lineman: Nyles Gaddy, Jackson State

Linebacker: Aubrey Miller, Jr., Jackson State

Linebacker: Ronnie Thomas, Mississippi Valley State

Linebacker: Colton Adams, Alabama State

Defensive Back: Isaiah Hamilton, Texas Southern

Defensive Back: Corione Harris, Southern

Defensive Back: Omari Hill-Robinson, Bethune-Cookman

Defensive Back: Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig, Jackson State



All-SWAC First Team Specialist

Place Kicker: Jose Romo-Martinez, Florida A&M

Punter: Chris Faddoul, Florida A&M

Return Specialist: Darnell Deas, Bethune-Cookman

Long Snapper: Jason Longcor, Alcorn State



All-SWAC Second Team Offense

Quarterback: Jeremy Moussa, Florida A&M

Running Back: Kayvon Britten, Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Running Back: Donovan Eaglin, Alabama A&M

Offensive Lineman: Jeremiah Stafford, Southern

Offensive Lineman: Jonathan Williams, Alabama A&M

Offensive Lineman: Will Ready, Alcorn State

Offensive Lineman: Cameron Covin, Florida A&M

Offensive Lineman: T.J. Yarbrough, Alcorn State

Wide Receiver: Shane Hooks, Jackson State

Wide Receiver: Jah'Marae Sheread, Florida A&M

Tight End: D.J. Stevens, Jackson State



All-SWAC Second Team Defense

Defensive Lineman: Sundiata Anderson, Grambling State

Defensive Lineman: Tahj Brown, Southern

Defensive Lineman: Justin Ragin, Jackson State

Defensive Lineman: Zareon Hayes, Alabama A&M

Linebacker: Claudin Cherelus, Alcorn State

Linebacker: Lewis Matthews, Grambling State

Linebacker: Isaiah Major, Florida A&M

Defensive Back: Javan Morgan, Florida A&M

Defensive Back: Isaiah Bolden, Jackson State

Defensive Back: Irshaad Davis, Alabama State

Defensive Back: BJ Bohler, Florida A&M



All-SWAC Second Team Specialist

Place Kicker: Alejandro Mata, Jackson State

Punter: Josh Sanchez, Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Return Specialist: Chaunzavia Lewis, Texas Southern

Long Snapper: Braxston Blackwell, Southern



