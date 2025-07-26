Jackson State Football: JaCobian Morgan Headlines Prestigious Preseason Conference
JACKSON, Miss. | Jackson State had 13 players named to 16 spots on the Phil Steele Preseason All-Conference Team released on Friday, including the offensive player of the year and nine first team positions.
JaCobian Morgan Leads The Tigers!
JaCobian Morgan was named First Team quarterback and the Preseason Offensive Player of the Year award after earning Offensive Most Valuable Player at the Cricket Celebration Bowl last season. The graduate student finished last season with 2,051 yards through the air on 150-of-234 passing, finishing the season 10-1 as a starter, including 10 consecutive wins. He also threw 19 touchdown passes with just eight interceptions, finishing with a 64.1 completion percentage. He also rushed for 225 yards and four touchdowns.
Morgan completed the season ranked nationally in several categories including passing efficiency (13th/157.9), points responsible for (16th/164), passing yards per completion (17th/13.72), passing touchdowns (24th/21), completion percentage (31st/0.637), points responsible for per game (35th/11.7), passing yards (43rd/2,236), passing yards per game (69th/159.7), completions per game (80th/11.64), and rushing touchdowns (98th/6).
The Tigers had a pair of first-team selections at wide receiver, including Joanes Fortilien, who played in 13 games last season. He finished the season with 37 receptions for 565 yards, including 11 touchdowns. The redshirt junior recorded a catch in all 13 games that he played, recording three or more receptions eight times, including a season-high six against Alabama A&M (Oct. 5) in the Port City Classic.
He recorded six receptions against South Carolina State (Dec. 14) with a pair of touchdowns at the Cricket Celebration Bowl. He was joined on the first team by transfer Nate Rembert, coming off a first-team all-conference selection from a season ago. Rembert, a Second Team HBCU All-American last season, recorded 70 receptions for 1,038 yards at Mississippi Valley State. He recorded four touchdowns and averaged 86.5 yards per game last season, and is one of only four receivers at Mississippi Valley State to record 1,000 yards receiving in a season.
Two other players were named to the first-team offense including, offensive lineman D'Andre Townes-Blue and tight end Marvin Landy. Townes-Blue helped lead one of the most explosive offenses in the country. The team ranked second in the country in red zone offense (0.963), sixth in scoring offense (36.4), eighth in rushing offense (211.9), 31st in sacks allowed (1.50), 34th in total offense (401.2), 59th in time of possession (30:09), and 81st in passing offense (189.3). Meanwhile, Landy finished last season with 17 receptions for 235 yards, including three touchdowns.
He finished the season averaging 13.8 yards per reception. Landy recorded a season-high 55 yards on three receptions against UAPB (Nov. 2) and 51 yards in the season opener against ULM (Aug. 29). All three of his touchdown receptions were in separate games.
TIGERS HONORED ON DEFENSE
The Tigers had a pair of selections on defense, Jeremiah Williams, returns after an All-American season and the Defensive Most Valuable Player award at the Cricket Celebration Bowl. The redshirt senior was named FCS Football Central All-American after recording 58 total tackles, including 22 solo stops. He also recorded 7.5 tackles for loss and a pair of sacks. Williams recorded a season-high nine tackles against Florida A&M (Oct. 19), and seven tackles against Grambling State (Sept. 21) and Alabama A&M (Oct. 5). He recorded at least one tackle in 13 of the 14 games last season, and recorded four quarterback hurries.
He was joined by Reid Pulliam on the first team after he recorded 65 total tackles with 36 solo stops after 14 games at linebacker last season. He finished the season with seven tackles for loss and 3.5 tackles for loss, forcing a fumble and recovering another. Pulliam recorded three quarterback hurries and three pass breakups last season. He recorded five or more tackles six times, including a season-high eight tackles against ULM (Aug. 29) in the season opener. He also recorded seven tackles against Texas Southern (Sept. 28) and Alabama A&M (Oct. 5).
Travis Terrell Jr. was named as the first team selection at kick returner, punt returner, and all-purpose. Last season, was also named Third Team FCS Football Central All-American, FCS All-American, FCS Football Central All-American, and honorable mention by the Associated Press.
He was also named the Freshman of the Year by the SWAC and Phil Steele last season, and was named to the Jerry Rice Award Watch List (freshman of the year). He was ranked among the best in the nation in returns, leading the nation in kick returns for touchdowns with two.
He also ranked in the top five nationally in three other categories, including third in punt returns (16.7), fourth in combined kick returns (851), fifth in kickoff returns (30.6), and 36th in all-purpose yards (108.08). The sophomore also ran the ball 459 yards on 75 carries with four touchdowns, and also caught 15 passes for 95 yards on the offensive side of the ball.
The Tigers had four players on the second team, including offensive lineman Quaveon Davis, who joins Townes-Blue on the all-conference team after leading one of the most explosive offenses in the country. The team ranked second in the country in red zone offense (0.963), sixth in scoring offense (36.4), eighth in rushing offense (211.9), 31st in sacks allowed (1.50), 34th in total offense (401.2), 59th in time of possession (30:09), and 81st in passing offense (189.3).
Ashton Taylor was of two defensive players named to the second team after he recorded 50 total tackles, including 27 solo stops in 13 games. He finished the season with five tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks, while also recovering a fumble. He recorded six pass breakups and four quarterback hurries last season. Taylor recorded a season-high 10 tackles against ULM (Aug. 29) in the season opener, and recorded six or more tackles three other times, including seven against Southern (Dec. 7) in the SWAC Championship Game.
Taylor was joined by defensive back Shamar Hawkins following a season in which he played in 14 games with five starts in the defensive backfield. The senior finished the year with 49 tackles, including 33 solo stops, while also recording 4.5 tackles for loss and three sacks. Hawkins intercepted a pair of passes and recorded one pass breakup. The senior recorded six or more tackles four times, including a career-high eight against UAPB (Nov. 2).
They were joined on the second team by Gerardo Baeza who earned Honorable Mention All-American honors from the Associated Press. He ranked seventh in the country in field goals per game (1.57), ninth in scoring (8.9), 40th in field goal percentage (0.733), and 42nd in points responsible for per game (8.9). He set three single-season school records last year in field goals (22), extra points (58), and most consecutive extra points in a season (48).
Terrell was also named third team running back, and was joined on the third team by long snapper Hunter Burns who backed up all-conference selection Avery Salerno last season.
Jackson State opens the season at home against Hampton on Aug. 30.