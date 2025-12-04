Jackson State Football: QB JaCobian Morgan, DE Quincy Ivory Win SWAC Awards

Jackson State quarterback JaCobian Morgan received the inaugural SWAC Impact Award on Tuesday night at the C Spire Conerly Award presentation. The honor is given to the top Southwestern Athletic Conference football player in the state of Mississippi.

Morgan enters championship weekend as a Second Team All-SWAC selection after completing 90 of 147 passes for 1,183 yards. He threw 11 touchdowns with just two interceptions, completed 61.2 percent of his passes, and averaged 197.2 yards through the air. He also added 265 rushing yards on 40 carries with two touchdowns.

Jackson State quarterback JaCobian Morgan (15) sings the alma mater after a college football game between Jackson State and Alabama State at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson, Miss., on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. Jackson State defeated Alabama State 38-34. | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Before his injury, Morgan threw two or more touchdown passes in three games, including five against Alabama State on Oct. 11 and four against Alabama A&M on Oct. 4. He surpassed 300 yards twice, posting 337 yards against Southern on Sept. 27 and 314 against Alabama A&M.

Morgan was named SWAC Offensive Player of the Week three straight weeks from Sept. 27 to Oct. 11 and earned HBCU Player of the Week honors. He also became the first player in 16 years to be named BOXTOROW National Player of the Week twice in the same season.

He was one of nine finalists for the Conerly Trophy, joining Jacorian Sewell (Alcorn State), Wyatt Beck (Belhaven), William Carter IV (Delta State), Grant Bizjack (Millsaps), Brenen Thompson (Mississippi State), Josh Brown (Mississippi Valley State), Trinidad Chambliss (Ole Miss), and Braylon Braxton (Southern Miss).

Jackson State hosts Prairie View A&M in the 2025 Pepsi SWAC Football Championship presented by GM on Saturday, Dec. 6. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. CT on ESPN2.

JACKSON STATE IN HBCU LEGENDS NEWS

Jackson State defensive lineman Quincy Ivory (6) tackles Alabama State quarterback Andrew Body (1) during a college football game between Jackson State and Alabama State at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson, Miss., on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. Jackson State defeated Alabama State 38-34. | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

QUINCY IVORY - SWAC DEFENSIVE POY & NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR

Jackson State edge rusher Quincy Ivory was named the Southwestern Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year and Newcomer of the Year, the league announced Tuesday.

Ivory, also a finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award and HBCU Player of the Year, earned First Team All-SWAC honors on Monday after a dominant regular season. He led the Tigers with 64 tackles, including 31 solo stops, and added 13.5 tackles for loss and 6.0 sacks. He also recorded an interception against Alabama State, five quarterback hurries, one forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries.

Ivory posted eight or more tackles in four games, including eight against Hampton on Aug. 30, 10 against Southern Miss on Sept. 6, 10 against Alabama A&M on Oct. 4, and a career-high 12 against Alabama State on Oct. 11.

He logged at least half a sack in six games, highlighted by a career-high two against Hampton, and recorded at least half a tackle for loss in 10 games, including a season-high 3.5 in the opener. Nationally, he ranks 20th in tackles for loss, 52nd in sacks, and 93rd in fumble recoveries. He is second in the SWAC in tackles for loss and third in sacks.

Ivory was named SWAC Defensive Player of the Week three times and SWAC Newcomer of the Week three times this season.