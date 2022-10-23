Jackson State Holds Off Campbell For Homecoming Victory

The Jackson State Tigers (7-0, 4-0 SWAC) missed two scoring opportunities but used Sy'veon Wilkerson's 100+ yard day to earn a 22-14 homecoming victory over the visiting Campbell Fighting Camels (4-3).

Coach Deion Sanders and offensive coordinator Brett Bartolone knew Mike Minter's Campbell team would fight to the end.

Jackson State QB Shedeur Sanders (2) looks for an opening during their homecoming NCAA college football game against Campbell in Jackson, Miss., Saturday, October 22, 2022. TCL JSU HOMECOMING 239; Credit:© Hannah Mattix/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK

Jackson State took an early 3-0 lead after Alejandro Mata booted a 22-yard field goal after a 14-play, 65-yard drive.

The Campbell answered with a touchdown when quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams capped off a 13-play, 71-yard drive with a 20-yard scamper to capture a 7-3 lead at 1:49 in the first quarter.

Alejandro Mata would kick a pair of field goals before the close of the first half for a Jackson State 9-7 advantage going into intermission.

For the Tigers, the tilt was too close for comfort. Each team's rushing offenses outpaced their passing by the half.

An aggressive Camels defense limited Jackson State's fifth-ranked offense to 153 yards. Sanders couldn't get it cranking and connected nine times for 58 yards to his receivers. Their inability to convert 3rd downs stymied a few promising possession by going 0/8 in the first half.

Jackson State QB Shedeur Sanders (2) runs the ball during their homecoming NCAA college football game against Campbell in Jackson, Miss., Saturday, October 22, 2022. TCL JSU HOMECOMING 210 Credit: © Hannah Mattix/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK

Campbell struggled in the second quarter to find a rhythm as Dennis Thurman's defense constantly attacked Williams on pass plays. He was sacked and pressured into tossing 7/9 passes for 66 yards.

After halftime, both football teams couldn't move the football - before JSU's big play finally happened. Shedeur Sanders rolled to his right, stopped, and found a wide-open D.J. Stevens to his left along the Jackson State sidelines for a 48-yard touchdown strike. The Tigers expanded their lead to 15-7 with 12:10 in the 3rd quarter after the one-play possession.

The Campbell defense skated backward most of the second half but stopped two Jackson State scoring opportunities. Minter's tough Camels forced running back J.D. Martin to fumble inside the 15-yard line. Later, the Camels' Jonathan Jones bullied freshman phenom Travis Hunter in the end zone to intercept a Shedeur Sanders pass attempt.

Jackson State WR Travis Hunter (12) is seen during their homecoming NCAA college football game against Campbell in Jackson, Miss., Saturday, October 22, 2022. TCL JSU HOMECOMING 221; Credit: © Hannah Mattix/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK

A dangerous Campbell defense, several missed chances, and conservative playcalling frustrated the usually potent Jackson State offense.

Aubrey Miller Jr.'s monster performance led a fierce Tigers defense to close out the match. The senior linebacker had 13 tackles, 2 TFLs, one sack, and harrassed Williams on almost every Camels possession. Williams went to connect on 15-of-28 passes for 131 yards and one touchdown.

Jackson State shut the door on a Campbell comeback when Sy'veon Wilkerson crossed the end zone chalk to cap an 8-play, 81-yard drive that melted 2:58 off the clock. After Mata's extra point was good, the Tigers led 22-7 with 3:17 remaining.

Campbell QB Hajj-Malik Williams (6) runs the ball and avoids a tackle during Jackson State's homecoming NCAA college football game against Campbell in Jackson, Miss., Saturday, October 22, 2022. TCL JSU HOMECOMING 233; Credit:© Hannah Mattix/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK

Williams fought valiantly to march the Camels 75 yards in 13 plays for a final touchdown to inch closer 22-14 with 28 seconds on the scoreboard. Jackson State smothered the onside kick attempt and ran out the clock to give the JSU faithful a 22-14 homecoming victory against an FCS opponent.

Shedeur Sanders completed 23-of-31 passes for 233 yards, one touchdown, and one interception for a 141.5 QBR. Sy'veon Wilkerson rushed 24 times for 116 yards (4.8 yards/rush) and one touchdown. Dallas Daniels was the Tigers' receiving leader with six receptions for 63 yards, and D.J. Stevens scored the only receiving touchdown.

Aubrey Miller Jr had a fantastic outing and may have been the game's overall MVP.

Jackson State (7-0-, 4-0 SWAC East) will host Southern (5-2, 3-1 SWAC West) at The Vet for a 1 PM CT kickoff on Oct. 29. The contest could be a preview of the 2022 SWAC Championship with two explosive offenses and formidable defenses hoping to impose their wills.