HBCU Legends

Jackson State Loses Linebackers Coach Chris Orr To Super Bowl LIX Team

The linebackers coach was with JSU during their HBCU National Championship season.

Kyle T. Mosley

Chris Orr
Chris Orr / Credit: Orr's X Account
In this story:

Successful collegiate football programs typically undergo seasonal transformations. Jackson State head coach T.C. Taylor must replace one of his best assistant coaches.

Linebackers coach Chris Orr has accepted an offer to join the Kansas City Chiefs, according to Matt Zenitz of 247Sports. Longtime Cowboys reporter Clarence Hill reported Orr would become a quality control coach with the Chiefs.

Orr and Super Bowl LIX Champion Baun
Llinebackers Chris Orr (left) and Zack Baun are enjoying themselves during the Badgers' Rose Bowl pep rally Monday in Los Angeles. Rosebowl Peprally 13wood / Rick Wood, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Orr, brother of Ravens defensive coordinator Zach Orr, was responsible for developing Jackson State linebackers who helped the HBCU national champions become a formidable FCS defense.

His NFL experience as a special teams player was with the Carolina Panthers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Detroit Lions, and Minnesota Vikings.

He was an exceptional linebacker for the Wisconsin Badgers, earning second-team All-Big Ten honors with 11.5 sacks in his senior season.

HBCU FOOTBALL NEWS

feed

LISTEN TO THE HBCU LEGENDS PODCAST

Published
Kyle T. Mosley
KYLE T. MOSLEY

I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends, Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on FanNation a Sports Illustrated team channel since October 2019.  Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four.  My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances:  WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert),  KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews:  Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Jackson State University, Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Jackson State Lady Tigers Basketball Coach), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (VP of Basketball - New Orlean Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns.  For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me:

Home/Football