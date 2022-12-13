The Prime Successor: Jackson State Expected To Name T.C. Taylor New Head Coach

HOUSTON, TX - Jackson State University will name T.C. Taylor as Deion Sanders' successor as its 22nd head football coach after the 2022 Celebration Bowl. According to a source, the institution interviewed several candidates, including two former NFL players. An offer was extended but declined before evaluating Taylor's candidacy and subsequently offering him the job.

The transition to Taylor should be smooth yet tricky since some starters desire to enter the transfer portal and play for Deion Sanders at Colorado.

Sanders addressed the team after defeating Southern University for the 2022 SWAC Championship title. He endorsed T.C. Taylor as his choice for the head coach position. As Sanders spoke, vice president and athletic director Ashley Robinson, seated next to Coach Prime, nodded in agreement as he shared his thoughts on Taylor.

In recent years - college and pros - it's rare to have a head coach leave a program, name his successor, and that new head coach to become highly successful. The San Francisco 49ers had a coaching succession with George Siefert taking over for Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Bill Walsh. Walsh anointed his longtime assistant to become their new leader. Siefert eventually won Super Bowls XXIV and XXIX. Guess who a member was of the Super Bowl XXIX team? That's right, Deion Sanders. It would be a remarkable story should Taylor do the same on the HBCU collegiate level.

Taylor was Jackson State's offensive coordinator before receiving a mid-season demotion from Sanders in 2021. This season, Taylor served as the receivers' assistant coach for the dynamic group, including Shane Hooks, Dallas Daniels, Kevin Coleman Jr., and Willie "Big Play" Gaines. Coleman was named the 2022 SWAC Freshman of the Year for having 32 receptions, 320 receiving yards, a touchdown, and averaging 25.3 yards on kickoff returns.

Taylor joined his alma mater's coaching staff in 2019 to coach the tight ends and wide receivers before ascending to offensive coordinator under Deion Sanders for 2021. Ironically, Taylor will coach against his old football team North Carolina Central in the 2022 Celebration Bowl. He was their quarterbacks and offensive coordinator that boosted the Eagles to three MEAC titles in 2014, 2015, and 2016.

Taylor could find great success at Jackson State, and many will cheer one of their own. For the moment, it seems that Taylor will be the man to lead Jackson State into the 'Post-Prime Era.'