Jackson State-Southern Live Game Thread.

Jackson State leads the SWAC East and will likely claim the title within the next few weeks. The Tigers face a formidable foe in the Southern Jaguars, who lead the SWAC West.

Saturday's tilt could be the precursor for the 2022 SWAC Football Championship.

Thus, more than bragging rights will be on the line for the game's winner.

The SWAC Championship rules for hosting dictate that the head-to-head winner could gain a home-field advantage for the December 2 title game. Should Southern defeat JSU and win the SWAC West, they would become the host team. If Jackson State wins the game and the SWAC East title, they will serve as the host team.

Southern at Jackson State will square off at 1:00 PM CT in Veterans Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 29. ESPN3 will broadcast the SWAC "Game of the Week" and all eyes will be watching.

Southern leads the all-time series 35-30.