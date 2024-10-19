Jackson State Steals SWAC East Lead From Florida A&M With Opportunistic Win
Jackson State forced two fumbles in the fourth quarter to secure a 35-21 victory over Florida A&M. The Tigers missed a late field goal by Gerardo Baeza with 3:37 left on the clock before the momentum turned in their favor.
Jackson State quarterback Jacobian Morgan completed 15 of 25 passes for 155 yards and an interception. Daniel Richardson connected on 18 of 27 games for 226 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception.
FAMU controlled the game, but the Daniel Richardson passing play on third down and close to your goal line will be debated.
The past four winners of the Jackson State-Florida A&M games have won the SWAC Championship to represent the conference in the Celebration Bowl.
The SWAC East foes put on 28 points of offense in the first Quarter. After the Rattlers accepted the kickoff, they quickly opened the game with a three-and-out.
Jackson State marched its opening drive 67 yards in 8 plays to take an early 7-0 lead over Florida A&M. Running back Emari Matthew rushed for a 4-yard touchdown on fourth and one play at 10:07 in the first Quarter.
Florida A&M answered two drives later when Daniel Richardson launched a 70-yard bomb to wide receiver A'ceon Cobb. Cameron Gillis knotted the contest 7-7 on the PAT.
Two plays later, the Tigers star running back Irv Mulligan broke through the Rattlers defensive line for a 54-yard touchdown run. JSU would take a 14-7 lead with 1:54 on the scoreboard.
Following a personal foul by Ashton Taylor, the officials moved the football to the Jackson State 34-yard line. Daniel Richardson used the opportunity to target Jamari Gassett in the endzone for a 34-yard touchdown reception. A Cameron Gillis extra point would tie the game at 14.
Baeza started the second quarter scoring while booting a 36-yard field goal at 12:19. Jackson State led 17-14.
Aric Horne returned a Jacobian Morgan fumble eight yards to the FAMU 46-yard line. Richardson tossed his third touchdown pass of the afternoon to A'ceon Cobb for the Rattlers to claim a 21-17.
Placekicker Gerardo Baeza drilled a 37-yarder with 9 seconds before halftime.
The third quarter was more about the defenses, as neither team scored.
Jackson State began their drive at the 20-yard line and advanced 47 yards over nine plays. On 3rd down, the officials called a targeting penalty on Aric Horne. The play was reviewed and reversed by the SWAC officials. Coach T.C. Taylor dispatched Baeza to kick the go-ahead field goal on 4th and 7. However, he hooked the ball wide left.
Tru Thompson hit Daniel Richardson on a 3rd and 8. Jackson State's Phillip Webb recorded a scoop-and-score for the Tigers to take a 26-21 lead. Jacobian Morgan scored the two-point conversion, expanding their advantage by 7 points with 3:34 left.
Florida A&M handed the football back when Gross fumbled, and Taylor recovered at the 18-yard line with 3:27 remaining. Jackson State scored twice before the final buzzer to give the Tigers a 35-21 win.
EXTRA POINTS
- Florida A&M began three straight drives off of JSU turnovers. However, they only scored 7 points.
- Jackson State had a 75% drive rate success with a 25% touchdown rate.
- Florida A&M had a 64% drive rate success with a 23% touchdown rate.
- Two missed field goals by Jackson State.