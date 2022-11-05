Skip to main content

Jackson State-Texas Southern Live Game Thread

LIVE THREAD

  • Date: Matchup: Saturday, November 5, 2022; Jackson State Tigers (8-0 overall, 5-0 SWAC) vs. Texas Southern (4-4, 3-2 SWAC)
  • Game time, Stadium, Location: 6 PM CT, PNC Stadium, Houston, Texas
  • Radio: JSU Sports Network pregame show begins at 5 p.m. on 95.5 FM in Jackson; Sirius XM Channel 380, and SiriusXM online channel 970; Duane Lewis and Former JSU QB Darrell Asberry on the call
  • Online: ESPN+ with Butch Alsandor and Jorge Vargas
  • Live Stats: https://gojsutigers.com/sidearmstats/football/summary 

Twitter Updates:

Coaches

  • Texas Southern: Clarence McKinney, 4th season
  • Jackson State: Deion Sanders, 23-5
Quarterbacks

  • Texas Southern: Andrew Body
  • Jackson State: Deion Sanders

