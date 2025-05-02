Jackson State's Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium Crowned Back-To-Back FCS Champ
It's Back-To-Back Championships for The Vet! Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium has once again been voted the champion in the final round of the 'Best FCS Stadium Invitational' featured by College Football Campus Tour.
The Vet triumphed in the online voting, securing 62.1% of the total votes. Second place went to the Kibbie Dome, home of Idaho football, which has a seating capacity of 15,250 since its opening in 1975.
This marks the second consecutive year that both venues have competed for the top spot in the College Football Campus Tour poll.
Opened in 1950, Mississippi Memorial Stadium has a seating capacity of 60,492 spectators and continues to lead in FCS attendance, averaging 27,213 fans during the 2024 season. Montana ranks second, averaging 25,845 per game, followed by Montana State with an average of 21,899.
In 2023, Jackson State averaged an impressive 30,060 fans per game, though this is still short of the 42,000 attendance during the 2022 regular season.
Despite this, The Vet remains the premier venue for FCS football in terms of attendance over the past decade.
The Vet serves as the home stadium for the 2024 HBCU National Champions, the Jackson State Tigers football team, led by head coach T.C. Taylor. Last season JSU was undefeated in its six home games in Jackson, Mississippi, including the Southwestern Athletic Conference Football Championship Game against Southern University.
Jackson State University will set out to defend its title with a season opener at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium against Hampton University on Saturday, Aug. 30.