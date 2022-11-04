Jackson State vs. Texas Southern Game Tickets Giveaway
KCOH AM Radio and HBCU Legends in Houston, TX will giveaway two Jackson State-Texas Southern game tickets.
Enter above, and correctly answer the questions, and setup a Seat Geek account for a chance to win the two tickets. The contest ends at 7:00 PM CT.
Hall of Fame radio host Ralph Cooper will announce the winner on KCOH AM Radio tonight at 7:30 PM CT.
GAME INFORMATION:
- Date; Matchup: Saturday, November 5, 2022; Jackson State Tigers (8-0 overall, 5-0 SWAC) vs. Texas Southern (4-4, 3-2 SWAC)
- Game time, Stadium, Location: 6 PM CT, PNC Stadium, Houston, Texas
- Radio: JSU Sports Network pregame show begins at 5 p.m. on 95.5 FM in Jackson; Sirius XM Channel 380, and SiriusXM online channel 970; Duane Lewis and Former JSU QB Darrell Asberry on the call
- Online: ESPN+ with Butch Alsandor and Jorge Vargas
- Live Stats: https://gojsutigers.com/sidearmstats/football/summary
THE COACHES
- Jackson State is 23-5 in the Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders era, including 19-2 in the last 21 games with 15 consecutive wins over SWAC teams.
- Clarence McKinney is in his fourth season at Texas Southern, and has led TSU to the most wins in his tenure.