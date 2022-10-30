Jackson State's Annihilation of Southern, On Verge of SWAC Domination

The Sonic Boom of the South rocked the Human Jukebox at halftime and the Tigers football team annihilated Southern 35-0.

The game wasn't close. Jackson State's offense could have executed better and missed several opportunities to balloon its lead.

The weather gods gave Southern extra time to regroup and re-formulate a game plan with the almost 90-minute weather delay due to lightning in the area. It didn't matter because Dooley and his staff were overmatched in every aspect by a highly-talented Jackson State football team.

Aubrey Miller Jr., Justin Ragin, and the Tigers' defense swarmed and harassed McCray all afternoon. JSU neutralized the Jags passing attack to 85 yards. Allen and Pitre III were ineffective as Dooley kept dialing up deep shots and avoided a short passing game.

Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders shouts instructions to the Tigers during play against Texas Southern n Jackson Miss., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. Tcl Jsu Southern; Credit:© Barbara Gauntt/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK

Coach Deion Sanders told his team, "I am proud of you. I really am." His team stood in the locker room hanging on his every word. "I'm so happy to be your coach. I'm just happy to be a part of this history. Today was history. You guys are so young. You don't even understand history right into that crowd. Because game day and seeing the supporters that came out and support your time to shine was unbelievable."

Perhaps Shedeur Sanders missed a few targets, but he proved to a nationwide audience that his name deserves to be on a Heisman ballot. Naysayers and critics must come to terms with how Sanders keeps winning, produces big numbers, and matures as a signal-caller.

Shedeur registered 18-of-22 on passing attempts for 194 yards, 1 passing touchdown, eight rushes for 52 yards, and two rushing touchdowns.

Next up for the Tigers is a head-to-head meeting with the other Tigers in the SWAC, Texas Southern.

"The Big Nasties" are a dangerous defensive unit, and Andrew Body is a talented young sophomore quarterback much like Shedeur. Coach McKinney and his TSU defense blanked Southern 24-0 in Arlington on Sept. 17.

In Week 8, they wounded a rising Alcorn State team 34-27 and demolished Lincoln (CA) 37-2 for their homecoming festivities.

Coach McKinney has his Tigers playing tenacious and gritty football in the SWAC. The Week 10 match will be well attended in Houston. I hear rumors that secondary-ticket prices have ballooned because Coach Prime is coming to H-Town.

Should JSU defeat TSU, they still will have Alabama A&M before earning a 2022 SWAC Championship bid. The season finale at Alcorn State shouldn't damage the Tigers' chances for representing the SWAC East.

Sanders told his seniors, "we got to finish this, we're not done yet." Last season, the Tigers learned a difficult lesson when they fell to the South Carolina State Bulldogs at the Celebration Bowl.

In 2022, Coach Prime will ensure the Tigers won't repeat being over-confident the remainder of the season as their goal of HBCU football domination.