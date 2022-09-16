Jackson State's cornerback and freshman phenom, Travis Hunter, signs NIL deal to promote HBCU legend Michael Strahan's brands.

Hunter became the first brand ambassador for the Pro Football Hall of Famer's products, from his tailored and sportswear clothing lines to the "Michael Strahan Daily Defense" skin and shave line.

Travis Hunter and Michael Strahan; Credit: Michael Strahan™

Michael Strahan™, the lifestyle brand known for its men’s and boys tailored, athleisure, and denim styles, plus men’s accessories, today announced that Travis Hunter, the nation’s top football recruit, has joined the team as its first ambassador. Hunter will be the face of several Michael Strahan™ brand efforts, including the continued expansion of tailored and sportswear clothing lines, along with supporting the “Michael Strahan Daily Defense” skin and shave line, which will be available in CVS locations nationwide beginning tomorrow. He will appear in brand marketing efforts across print, digital and social media, create digital content and also represent the brand at events, career fairs and more.

In December 2021, Hunter, the nation's top high school recruit, pursued by every major school, sent shockwaves throughout the world of college football when he committed to Jackson State University, an HBCU in Jackson, MS. Strahan, an HBCU alum himself, along with the rest of the nation, took notice. Hunter has since grown his brand to over one million social followers and appeared on the cover of the July issue of Sports Illustrated.

“As an HBCU alum, it’s important to me to continue to support the movement to raise awareness for these institutions and individuals that are often overlooked. As my lifestyle brand has continued to grow, I wanted to create the opportunity for an HBCU athlete to serve as our first brand ambassador,” said Michael Strahan. “I am overjoyed to officially welcome a true game-changer, Travis Hunter, to my team to help us build our new skin and shave line while also expanding my clothing lines that are available at amazing partners like Men’s Wearhouse. I admire Travis’s confidence, poise and talent. I cannot wait to see what he accomplishes on and off the field.”

“I’ve always admired Michael Strahan for his confidence, style and ability to innovate in so many different areas of his life and in business. Not only was he a Hall of Fame player, but he has built a Hall of Fame second act after retiring from football. His lifestyle brand is something special, and I am honored to work with and learn from him as I develop my own career,” said Travis Hunter.

Hunter’s brand debut comes just after the latest evolution of the Michael Strahan™ lifestyle brand — a skin and shaving collection called “Michael Strahan Daily Defense,” designed for men of all ages and all ethnicities. The products are based off of Strahan’s five essential skin care products.

ABOUT MICHAEL STRAHAN™

Launched in 2015, Michael Strahan™ was founded on the belief that if you look good, you feel good, and if anyone has mastered the art of looking and feeling your best, it’s Michael Strahan. The brand was developed from Michael’s own need for outfits that were not only stylish and professional, but versatile and confidence-boosting for his active, on-the-go lifestyle and the many hats he wears - on and off camera, in business meetings, or spending time with family and friends. Over the years, Michael Strahan™ has expanded adding styles including pajamas, tuxedos, shoes, licensed apparel for men, women, and boys, and more. The outfit is only half the equation, as Michael Strahan™ is now expanding with Michael Strahan Daily Defense, a skin and shave collection to help all men - of all ethnicities and all ages - tackle the day with confidence. For more information, visit: https://michaelstrahanbrand.komi.io/

ABOUT TRAVIS HUNTER

Travis Hunter is a first-year college football cornerback, playing at Jackson State University. In high school, ESPN dubbed Hunter as the number one cornerback in the country and was the number two overall recruit on ESPN300 for the class of 2022. Hunter was a part of the 2022 Under Armour All-American class and was named the MaxPreps Junior of the Year and MaxPreps Preseason Junior All-American. Hunter broke headlines when he decommitted from Florida State University, a Power 5 school, to attend JSU, in support of Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCUs).