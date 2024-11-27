James Houston IV Claimed By The Cleveland Browns
HOUSTON - The Cleveland Browns claimed James "The Problem" Houston IV after clearing waivers. Detroit Lions released Houston on Tuesday, Nov. 26. after nearly three seasons.
Houston had a breakout rookie season with the Detroit Lions in the National Football League. Making seven game appearances, Houston set NFL rookie records with eight sacks.
Lions head coach Dan Campbell explained why Detroit waived Houston:
"Yeah, it just didn't (work out.) It just didn't, you know, we had James up for a number of games, you know, came back off the injury, got back, and just never quite worked out, you know. And look, wish him the best of luck. And sometimes you just need a fresh start, and this could be great for him, so wish him the best."
The HBCU football product spent most of his second season on injured reserve due to an ankle injury. He opened this season with a minor injury but was a healthy scratch for several weeks.
James Houston IV was a playmaker for the Jackson State Tigers' defense in 2021. The HBCU standout recorded 70 tackles, 24.5 tackles for a loss, 16.5 sacks, and an interception in 2021.
Houston, 24, is a Fort Lauderdale native from American Heritage high school.
The Florida Gators recruited Houston in 2017. He later played in the 2018 and 2019 seasons before transferring to Jackson State.
The Deion Sanders disciple was named SWAC 2021 Newcomer of the Year and earned Associated Press FCS All-American team honors en route to the NFL.