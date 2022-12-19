James Houston IV Sets Record With 4-Game Sack Streak

HOUSTON — NFL, you have "The Problem!" Rookie linebacker James Houston IV notched his fifth sack of the season against the New York Jets in the Lions' 20-17 victory at MetLife Stadium.

Dec 18, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) is sacked by Detroit Lions linebacker James Houston (59) during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

Each year in the NFL, there will be at least one player to prove NFL scouts wrong with a breakout season. This year's candidate is HBCU Legend, James Houston IV. Detroit's 6th-round pick was cut, signed to the practice squad, patiently waited, got the call, and has the Lions fans calling for him as "The Problem!"

"We're seeing James Houston from Jackson State go out there and make many plays with the Detroit Lions." Deion Sanders

After four games since being elevated off the practice squad for their annual Thanksgiving Day game, the former Jackson State star has set an NFL record or two or three!

Dec 18, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) throws the ball as Detroit Lions linebacker James Houston (59) pursues during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Let's take a look at James "The Problem" Houston IV sacks:

Houston has recorded five sacks in four-straight games and becomes the first NFL player since 2000 to start their career with this streak. The Problem is the 3rd player in NFL history to produce a sack in their first four games. Who were the other two players? Terrell Suggs in 2003, and Santana Dotson in 1992. He is the 14th NFL player to register a sack in their first three NFL games and the first Detroit player ever. Houston is the first Detroit Lions rookie to record four-straight games with a sack and tied the franchise's record for a defender doing the same. Comparison: The club's first-round pick Aidan Hutchinson has seven sacks on the season in 14 game appearances, compared to five sacks for Houston in four game appearances. The only Detroit rookie to have at least one sack in four-straight games. The other players with three straight games are Cliff Avril (2008) and Tracy Scroggins (1992). Houston (5 sacks) and Hutchinson (7 sacks) are the NFL's best rookie combo for sacks this season at 12.

Houston is maturing into becoming an edge rusher for the Lions and making the most of his opportunity. He's doing what many NFL teams need — someone to effect, harass, and get to the quarterback.

The next phase in his maturation process is to become an "every-down" defender.

It will be up to Houston and the Detroit staff to cultivate the potential of what HBCU teams knew about him in 2021. He's "The Problem" that very well could be "The Answer" to keep the Lions' streak going into the postseason.