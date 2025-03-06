Las Vegas HBCU Classic Launching Tickets And Fan Experience Packages On Friday
Tickets and fan experience packages for the highly anticipated inaugural Las Vegas HBCU Classic will go on sale to the public tomorrow, Friday, Mar. 7. This historic showdown between Grambling State University and Jackson State University will take place on Oct. 25, 2025, at Allegiant Stadium, bringing one of college football’s most storied rivalries to the Sports and Entertainment Capital of the World.
Fans can purchase individual game tickets or enhance their experience with exclusive fan packages through Jampack, the official fan experience partner of the Las Vegas HBCU Classic. Priced at just $19.99 down, these packages provide access to official game tickets, premium nearby hotel accommodations, and an exclusive 21+ welcome party at Atomic Golf. Flexible payment options ensure that fans can easily secure their all-inclusive weekend pass to this landmark collegiate football event.
The Las Vegas HBCU Classic will feature much more than just football. Fans can look forward to an entire weekend of festivities, including alumni gatherings and performances from Grambling State’s "World Famed" Tiger Marching Band and Jackson State’s "Sonic Boom of the South."
To purchase tickets for the Las Vegas HBCU Classic, visit ticketmaster.com/event/170062598B822061 starting tomorrow, Friday, March 7 at 1:00 PM ET (10:00 AM PT).
For fan experience packages, visit jampack.com/events/las-vegas-hbcu-classic-2025/book.
Broadcast details, kickoff time, and credential information will be announced at a later date. For the latest updates, follow @lvhbcuclassic on Instagram and X.
