(Houston, TX) - HBCU Legend Jerry Rice, along with Pro Football Hall of Famers Deion Sanders, Chris Carter, Dan Marino, Brett Favre, Jerome Bettis, and Terrell Davis, are partnering with Arcade1Up, NFL, and the IMG-managed Football Greats Alliance (FGA) athletes in launching the remastered NFL Blitz Legends arcade games.

Aug. 15, 2022; Jerry Rice with Kyle T. Mosley of HBCU Legends; Credit: NFL Blitz Legends

"With the NFL Blitz Legends, you're going to see all the Hail Mary's. You're going to see the interceptions and game-changing tackles, all of that. And of course, you got to see the touchdowns," Rice exclaimed. "You can preorder the game at Arcade1Up.com , Best Buy, or Walmart. This is really exciting. And to have players like Dan Marino, Deion Sanders, 'The Bus' Jerome Bettis, Terrell Davis, and Chris Carter. The list goes on and on. So I'm excited about this opportunity."

Arcade1Up, the leader in at-home retro gaming entertainment, announced NFL Blitz Legends, remastered versions of the legendary games that captured the attention of millions of fans during their heyday in the 90s. Returning after 25 years, the iconic NFL Blitz franchise aims to score big with today's NFL fans and gamers while also invoking a sense of nostalgia. In a first for the NFL Blitz franchise, Arcade1Up has created a unique arcade machine for the home featuring three of the most popular titles - NFL Blitz, NFL Blitz '99, and NFL Blitz 2000: Gold Edition.

Deion Sanders, Chris Carter, Dan Marino 10 Gallery 10 Images

"I've always thought Blitz was one of the best games made, and the fans loved it too." Jerry Rice remarked. For the first time in the Blitz franchise, players can play on a home arcade machine and compete online with Wi-Fi multiplayer and leaderboards.

Jerry was beaming when I spoke with him about the NFL Blitz Legends games. "I'm very excited. Plus, you got to the 90s team rosters. You got to log the [retro] logos and uniforms. It's an authentic experience, and that's the most important thing. So hey, let's go get. Let's do it. It's football season. I'm excited," Rice said.

"We could not be more excited to bring NFL Blitz Legends to fans who have been waiting years for the return of this iconic game," Scott Bachrach, CEO, Arcade1Up noted. "Our team spent the better part of the last two years making sure we both honored the games' past while bringing it up to today's modern standards with AAA development efforts in partnership with the NFL and FGA, and I think we've achieved that in an unbelievable feat of fun, exciting, action-packed gameplay while reengineering the original game."

Jerry Rice is the greatest wide receiver in the history of the National Football League. I asked which games stood out in his mind that we may find on the NFL Blitz Legends game. "Maybe Super Bowl 23, the 127 yards receiving against the Raiders, or Super 24 when I scored a touchdown against the Broncos. So many great battles," Rice pondered. "Plays like that, it's something that you've never forget. And Arcade1Up, people are going to be able to experience that."

OFFICIAL NOTES ON THE NFL BLITZ LEGENDS

Built to resemble the iconic NFL Blitz found at retro arcades, NFL Blitz Legends is a five-foot-tall arcade machine featuring NFL legends on the sides of the cabinet. The artwork and gameplay also feature retro team logos and uniforms, adding to the authenticity of the gaming experience. In addition to Wi-Fi multiplayer and leaderboards, the arcade machine has a 49-way joystick and 17-inch screen with a light-up marquee and branded riser.

NFL Blitz Legends is the third iconic retro sports title that Arcade1Up has released this year, along with NBA JAM: SHAQ EDITION and Golden Tee 3D making it the leading player in at-home retro sports arcade machines. The company's other sports titles include Ridge Racer™, Outrun™, Big Buck Hunter®, and Pong®.

Preorders for NFL Blitz Legends begin today on Arcade1Up.com, and the machine will be available this fall – just in time for at-home football gatherings – for $599.99. Branded stools representing every team in the NFL today are available for $79.99. The first 1,000 consumers to preorder the machine from Arcade1Up.com will receive a limited-edition NFL Blitz Legends hat as a gift with the purchase.