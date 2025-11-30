Marshall Faulk Officially Announced As Southern's Head Football Coach
Southern University Athletics will officially introduce Marshall Faulk as its head football coach on Monday in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
This announcement comes just hours after the football team defeated Grambling State University 28-27 at the 52nd Annual Bayou Classic. The athletic department released a graphic featuring Faulk as the school’s next head coach, as reported by Keisha J. Kelley, of the Black College Experience on X:
UPDATE: 11/29/2025 at 8:00 PM CT
Pro Football Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk is set to become the next head football coach of the Southern University Jaguars, according to Kevin Batiste of WAFB. A report from insider Jordan Schultz adds that Faulk has agreed to a three-year deal with an option.
The former NFL MVP will take over one of HBCU football's storied programs, returning home to Louisiana while continuing a growing trend of high-profile NFL legends taking head coaching roles at an HBCU.
Southern hopes Faulk can follow the rapid success of DeSean Jackson at Delaware State and the historic transformation led by Deion Sanders at Jackson State.
A Hall of Famer Comes Home
Faulk, a New Orleans native, most recently served as running backs coach at Colorado under Deion Sanders, marking his first college coaching job.
Before his professional career, Faulk was a collegiate superstar at San Diego State, finishing runner-up for the 1992 Heisman Trophy. He led the nation in touchdowns in 1991 and rushing yards in 1992, cementing himself as one of college football's most dynamic playmakers.
Faulk later became one of the greatest running backs in NFL history. The Indianapolis Colts selected him second overall in 1994, and he made immediate history as both NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and Pro Bowl MVP. He shared the Colts' backfield late in his tenure with another New Orleans native — Peyton Manning.
Faulk was traded to St. Louis in 1999, where he became the centerpiece of the "Greatest Show on Turf" alongside Kurt Warner, Isaac Bruce, and Torry Holt. He won the 2000 NFL MVP and helped the Rams win Super Bowl XXXIV.
Why Southern Needed a Reset
Southern parted ways with head coach Terrence Graves after a 1–6 start to the 2025 season. Graves led the Jaguars to the 2024 SWAC Championship Game, but the program rapidly unraveled this fall, dropping to 1–10 with a nine-game losing streak entering the Bayou Classic under interim head coach Fred McNair.
The downturn, combined with growing frustration among fans and donors, positioned Southern to make a bold hire.
Faulk's arrival offers instant credibility, national attention, donor excitement, and potential recruiting power — assets Southern desperately needs to rebuild.
Inside the Hiring Push
Multiple reports indicate Southern officials flew to Boulder, Colorado to meet Faulk in person, underscoring the school's aggressive pursuit. Batiste also reported that a major Southern donor helped facilitate the move.
Southern hopes Faulk's Louisiana roots and marketability will boost recruiting, sponsorships, ticket sales and brand value. Sources anticipate a sweeping overhaul of the coaching staff and immediate roster evaluation once Faulk arrives.
A tentative press conference is expected Monday, in line with Southern's Board of Supervisors' schedule, where the deal is likely to be finalized.
The contract is rumored to exceed those of recent Southern head coaches.
What Faulk Brings to Southern
Southern's bold hire comes with big questions — and big potential. Faulk brings:
- Hall of Fame name recognition
- NFL and collegiate offensive expertise
- Coaching experience under Deion Sanders
- Instant credibility with recruits and donors
Key questions remain:
- Who will Faulk hire as his coordinators?
- How will he build his recruiting pipeline?
- What offensive system will he run?
- Can he turn Southern into a SWAC contender quickly?
In a conference where high-profile hires are increasingly common, Southern's move signals more than a coaching change — it signals ambition.
The Jaguars are not just striving to compete on the field. They are aiming to reclaim national attention, recruit at an elite level, and return to HBCU football dominance.
A previous report on Marshall Faulk
Southern Jaguars: Why Fans Are Divided On Marshall Faulk! Is He The Answer?
As Southern University searches for its next head football coach, an unexpected name has sparked debate among Jaguar fans: Pro Football Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk.
Faulk, a New Orleans native, is one of the most accomplished running backs in NFL history. He currently serves as the running backs coach at Colorado under former Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders, raising questions about whether his high-profile experience could translate to leadership on The Bluff.
Sources confirmed that Southern officials met with Faulk this week to discuss his candidacy. While fans acknowledge his legendary playing résumé, others are skeptical about his limited coaching experience. The reaction reflects both disappointment with recent hires and cautious excitement about branding a new future for Southern football.
A Beloved Son of New Orleans With Football Expertise
Faulk’s football journey is deeply tied to Louisiana. From playgrounds in the Ninth Ward to record-setting performances at Carver High School, to becoming a Heisman Trophy finalist at San Diego State and a Super Bowl champion with the St. Louis Rams, he has long been regarded as one of the sport’s most complete minds.
Some Jaguar supporters believe that expertise alone is invaluable for a rebuilding program.
“YES!! He is one of the best players to come out of New Orleans… he has a way of connecting to players,” wrote fan Gregg Mathieu on social media following reports that Faulk interviewed with Southern.
The Argument: Why Faulk Could Be a Good Fit
Mathieu and other supporters point to seven key advantages Faulk could bring to Southern:
1. Instant Credibility and National Attention
A hire of Faulk’s caliber would elevate visibility for Southern and the SWAC.
Another fan wrote: “He brings instant credibility without all the drama of Deion.”
Supporters say his name alone could attract donors, sponsors, and national media coverage.
2. One of the Sharpest Offensive Minds in Football
Faulk helped power the famed “Greatest Show on Turf,” one of the most innovative offenses in NFL history. Those who back him believe he could modernize Southern’s playbook immediately.
3. Player Development
Faulk has mentored NFL running backs, receivers, and defensive backs, a trait many fans believe could transform two- and three-star recruits into professional prospects.
4. Louisiana Recruiting Power
As a New Orleans legend, Faulk could reopen recruiting pipelines Southern has struggled to dominate in recent years. His presence alone could earn trust from high school coaches and parents.
5. NFL Connections and Transfer Portal Leverage
Faulk’s decades of NFL relationships could lure Power-5 transfers seeking structure and opportunity—an asset Southern has lacked.
6. Cultural Fit Without the Spotlight
Unlike more flamboyant hires, supporters describe Faulk as disciplined, calm, professional, and no-nonsense, arguing he would build culture without chasing cameras.
7. Structure and Accountability
Fans believe he would reinforce NFL-level standards: preparation, detail, discipline, and accountability.
The Case Against: Experience Matters
Critics of a potential Faulk hire argue that Southern cannot afford another gamble. Faulk has never served as a head coach at the college or professional level and only recently began full-time coaching at Colorado.
Concerns also stem from recent trends. While Delaware State’s first-year head coach DeSean Jackson has gained attention with early success, others point to the struggles of former NFL stars transitioning into HBCU coaching roles, including Michael Vick (Norfolk State) and Terrell Buckley (Mississippi Valley State).
Southern’s last two hires, Eric Dooley and Terrence Graves, failed to stabilize the program, leading some fans to demand a more experienced and proven leader. That decision now sits squarely with athletic director Roman Banks, whose next move could define his tenure.
Where Does Southern Go From Here?
If hired, Faulk would instantly become one of the most recognizable names in FCS football. Yet the central question remains: Can a Hall of Fame player translate his brilliance into head coaching success?
Some Jaguar fans believe the risk is worth taking.
“Hiring Marshall Faulk wouldn’t just be a splash — it would be a program changer.”
Others remain cautious in the wake of past disappointments.
For now, Southern faces a pivotal decision: pursue star power and potential, or favor proven leadership and stability.
As the search continues, one thing is clear, the debate is growing louder, and the HBCU football fans are watching.
The Bayou Classic is on Saturday, Nov. 29. Could the Southern University leadership be ready to introduce Faulk or another after the big game?
We shall see.
Marshall Faulk's Career Achievements
- Super Bowl champion (XXXIV)
- NFL Most Valuable Player (2000)
- 3× NFL Offensive Player of the Year (1999–2001)
- NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year (1994)
- 3× First-team All-Pro (1999–2001)
- 3× Second-team All-Pro (1994, 1995, 1998)
- 7× Pro Bowl (1994, 1995, 1998–2002)
- NFL rushing touchdowns leader (2000)
- 2× NFL scoring leader (2000, 2001)
- Bert Bell Award (2001)
- PFWA All-Rookie Team (1994)
- SN Athlete of the Year (2000)[a]
- St. Louis Football Ring of Fame
- Indianapolis Colts Ring of Honor
- Los Angeles Rams No. 28 retired
- Jim Brown Trophy (1992)
- 2× Unanimous All-American (1992, 1993)
- First-team All-American (1991)
- NCAA rushing touchdowns leader (1991)
- NCAA rushing yards leader (1992)
- 2× NCAA scoring leader (1991, 1993)
- WAC Offensive Player of the Year (1992)
- 3× First-team All-WAC (1991-1993)
- San Diego State Aztecs No. 28 retired
- NFL record: Career 2-point conversions scored: 7 (tied with Alvin Kamara, Zach Ertz)