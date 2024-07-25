Maxwell Football Club Honors HBCU Football With New Prestigious Award

HBCU Legends

The Maxwell Football Club (MFC), home to several of college football’s most prestigious awards, including the Maxwell, Chuck Bednarik, and George Munger awards, proudly announces the creation of the Club’s HBCU Contributions to Football Award. The honor will be presented annually to an outstanding contributor from a historically black college, athletic department, football program, or conference.

HBCU football was established in the late 19th century. The first game, between Biddle College and Livingstone College, occurred on Dec. 27, 1892.

Currently, twenty-one HBCU football programs at the FCS level play primarily in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) and Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC).

MEAC

  1. Delaware State University
  2. Howard University
  3. Morgan State University
  4. Norfolk State University
  5. North Carolina Central University
  6. South Carolina State University

SWAC

  1. Alabama A&M University
  2. Alabama State University
  3. Alcorn State University
  4. Bethune-Cookman University
  5. Florida A&M University
  6. Grambling State University
  7. Jackson State University
  8. Mississippi Valley State University
  9. Prairie View A&M University
  10. Southern University
  11. Texas Southern University
  12. University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Three HBCU football programs participate in non-HBCU conferences:

  1. North Carolina A&T State University (CAA)  
  2. Hampton University (CAA)   
  3. Tennessee State (OVC)  

The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) comprises thirteen members, while the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) comprises fifteen. Together, the leagues host twenty-eight Division II football programs.

SIAC

  1. Albany State University
  2. Allen University
  3. Benedict College
  4. Central State University
  5. Clark Atlanta University
  6. Edward Waters University
  7. Fort Valley State University
  8. Kentucky State University
  9. Lane College
  10. LeMoyne-Owen College
  11. Miles College
  12. Morehouse College
  13. Savannah State University
  14. Spring Hill College
  15. Tuskegee University

CIAA

  1. Bluefield State University
  2. Bowie State University
  3. Chowan University
  4. Elizabeth City State University
  5. Fayetteville State University
  6. Johnson C. Smith University
  7. Lincoln University (PA)
  8. Livingstone College
  9. Shaw University
  10. St. Augustine’s University
  11. Virginia State University
  12. Virginia Union University
  13. Winston-Salem State University

The 2024 HBCU football season commences with the Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge on Saturday, Aug. 24. It wraps up with the HBCU Division I Champion being crowned at the Cricket Celebration Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 14 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

