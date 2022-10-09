MEAC Football Game Recaps | Week 6

MEAC football recaps of the two games held on Saturday, Oct. 8.

Norfolk State vs. Morgan State

BALTIMORE, Md. – Da'Quan Felton snared a 3-yard touchdown pass from Jaylan Adams with five seconds left to play, lifting Norfolk State to a 24-21 win over Morgan State in the MEAC opener for both teams on Saturday afternoon at Hughes Stadium.



Felton's dramatic touchdown grab over a Morgan State defender helped the Spartans rally. NSU (1-5, 1-0 MEAC) stormed out to a 17-0 lead in the first half only to see the Bears score the next 21 points. Alfonzo Graham gave MSU (2-3, 0-1 MEAC) its first lead of the game at 21-17 on a 51-yard TD run with 1:53 remaining, firing up the Homecoming crowd.



But the Spartans weren't rattled. Otto Kuhns, who passed for a season-high 288 yards, completed passes of 31 yards to Chris Butler and 12 yards to Felton to move NSU inside the Bears' 30. Two more short completions to Felton and Butler moved NSU closer, and Kuhns then scrambled 10 yards for a first down before taking a big hit at the MSU 2 with 10 seconds left.



Adams came off the bench and a Spartan running play lost 1 yard. After an NSU timeout with 10 seconds remaining, Adams lofted a fade pass to Felton, who went over the cornerback despite being interfered with for the winning score.



The grab was Felton's career-high eighth of the game. He also had a game-high 94 receiving yards.

The Spartans look to make it two in a row next Saturday, when they host Delaware State at 2 p.m. for Homecoming at Dick Price Stadium.

Florida A&M vs. South Carolina State

ORANGEBURG, S.C.— Graduate quarterback Corey Fields, Jr. threw 17-of-48 for 237-yards and two touchdowns but fell short in a come-from-behind effort to fall in a 20-14 defeat to visiting Florida A&M Saturday at Oliver C. Dawson Stadium/Willie Jeffries Field.



Despite the loss, Fields, Jr. set a new school record for pass attempts in a game with 48 on the day. His previous record was 47 versus New Mexico State in 2021.



SC State down by as many as 20-points early in the fourth quarter managed to claw their way back into the contest, after a pair of touchdown tosses from Jeremy Moussa to Xavier Smith (63-yards) and Jah'Ma Sheread (35-yards) put FAMU ahead 14-0.



J Romo-Martinez nailed back-to-back field goals of 43 and 38-yards to lift the Rattlers ahead soundly 20-0 at the 11:09 mark in the third quarter.



Redshirt-senior Shaquan Davis found his rhythm to put the Bulldogs back in striking distance with a pair of touchdown catches from Fields of 14 and 44-yards to make the score 20-14 late in the game.

South Carolina State will play host to Virginia Lynchburg in a non-conference matchup Saturday, Oct. 15th inside Oliver C. Dawson Stadium/Willie Jeffries Field. Kick-off is 1:30 p.m.