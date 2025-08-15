MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kick-Off: ATL Airport Returns As Sponsor
The ATL Airport District Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB), the official destination marketing organization for College Park, Hapeville, and Union City, Ga., is proud to once again sponsor the 20th Annual Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kick-Off. This celebrated event highlights the talent and tradition of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) and Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) and serves as the official start of the HBCU football season.
Owned and operated by ESPN Events, the 2025 matchup will feature the North Carolina Central Eagles, the 2023 HBCU national champions, taking on the Southern University Jaguars, who remain undefeated in the MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kick-Off with a 3–0 record. The game will take place at Atlanta’s Center Parc Stadium and will be televised live on ABC on Saturday, August 23, at 7:30 p.m., offering national exposure for both conferences and their programs.
“We’re proud to support an event that celebrates culture, tradition and excellence, and feel honored to be a part of this incredible milestone,” Mercedes Miller, president of the ATL Airport District, said. “We look forward to celebrating the HBCU community and the MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kick-Off’s two-decade journey this August as we welcome alumni, fans and talented athletes to Atlanta, the HBCU football capital.”
The Coca-Cola Fan Experience, happening during Saturday's pregame in the Summerhill Parking Lot A, will include giveaways, food and a band jamboree featuring performances by local high school marching bands, followed by the “Human Jukebox” and “Sound Machine” marching bands.
“As we reflect on the last 20 years of this storied event, we celebrate not only its growth and evolution, but also the profound impact it has made on the college football landscape—standing as a symbol of HBCU pride and a powerful reminder of the importance of diversity and representation in sports,” John Grant, executive director of the MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kick-Off, said. “This year marks the eighth time the challenge has been held in Atlanta, a city that embodies the rich history and cultural significance of HBCUs. The city’s vibrant atmosphere and passionate fan base have transformed this kick-off game into a powerful celebration of football, music and community, creating an electric environment that resonates far beyond the field.
The MEAC/SWAC Challenge debuted on Labor Day Weekend in 2005 at historic Legion Field in Birmingham, Alabama, where it remained for three years before moving to the Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Florida., from 2008 to 2015.
The game was hosted on campus sites in 2016 (MEAC team campus) and 2017 (SWAC team campus). In 2018, the MEAC/SWAC Challenge established a new home in Atlanta at Georgia State University where it has continued to remain. Cricket Wireless became the title sponsor in 2020, helping elevate the event’s national visibility and community impact.
“From the excitement in the stands to the pride felt throughout the city, it’s inspiring to see our local community embrace the HBCU legacy year after year,” Miller added. “After 6 years of sponsoring the MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kick-Off, we’ve seen firsthand how these talented athletes embody the spirit of excellence, and we’re excited to continue supporting and watching this tradition flourish.”
All official hotels for the Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge are located in the ATL Airport District and can be booked online.
For tickets, games, and ancillary information about the MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kick-Off, visit www.meacswacchallenge.com. Stay up-to-date on the latest MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kick-Off by following them on Instagram, X, and Facebook.
To learn more about the ATL Airport District CVB, call 404-334-7500 or visit ATLdistrict.com. For updates on everything in the District, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.
About the ATL Airport District Convention & Visitors Bureau
The ATL Airport District Convention & Visitors Bureau is the official destination marketing organization for the cities of College Park, Hapeville and Union City, Georgia. Home to the world’s most traveled airport, Metro Atlanta’s second-largest convention center, more than 7,000 hotel rooms, an abundance of arts and culture, an eclectic mix of great restaurants, and located just minutes from downtown Atlanta, the ATL Airport District offers big-city amenities balanced with Southern charm.
About ESPN Events:
ESPN Events, a division of ESPN, owns and operates a portfolio of collegiate sporting events nationwide. In 2024, the 34-event schedule includes four early-season college football kickoff games, 17 college bowl games, 10 college basketball events, the premier regular season college softball and gymnastics events, as well as the Band of the Year National Championship. Collectively, these events account for over 400 hours of live programming on ESPN platforms, reaching 60 million viewers and attracting more than 650,000 annual attendees.
Each year, the portfolio of events features more than 20 Division I conferences and hosts over 4,000 participating student-athletes. With satellite offices in more than 10 cities across the country, ESPN Events builds relationships with conferences, schools and local communities, as well as providing unique experiences for teams and fans. For more information, visit ESPNevents.com or follow on Facebook, X and YouTube.