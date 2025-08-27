MEAC/SWAC CHALLENGE KICK-OFF: VIEWERSHIP NUMBERS VS. COMPETING PRIMETIME EVENTS
HOUSTON - This past weekend, as Week Zero collegiate football kicked off, the 2025 Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kick-Off had favorable viewership numbers. This year, the annual HBCU football event competed against several collegiate football games on Saturday.
A network source noted that the numbers were "still substantial" considering the variety of games that were not in the same broadcasting window when the MEAC/SWAC Challenge reached up to 1.4 million viewers in 2024.
Fox 54's sports director, Mo Carter, released the following viewership numbers of the events:
- MEAC/SWAC Challenge: 867,000 (ABC)
- Stanford - Hawaii: 1.3 Million (CBS)
- Fresno St - Kansas: 1.6 Million (FOX)
- Kansas St - Iowa St: 4.01 Million (ESPN) - peaked at 4.7 Million
The MEAC/SWAC Challenge held its own, coming in third among college football events in prime-time telecasts in total viewership. The additions of the NASCAR Cup Series Race (3.297 million) and the NFL Preseason Game between Jacksonville and Miami (1.62 million) gave the HBCU football event a fifth-place spot among the prime-time broadcasts.
MEAC/SWAC Kick-Off Households Watching
Programming Insider reported the following demographics for the MEAC/SWAC Kick-Off between North Carolina Central vs. Southern:
- 0.867 million viewers
- 0.50/2 HH rating/share (Range: 0.623-0.635 million households)
- 0.13/2 A18-49 rating/share (Range: 0.168-0.181 million adults 18-49; 0.12/2 F18-49, 0.14/2 M18-49)
- 0.17/2 A25-54 rating/share (Range: 0.204-0.216 million adults 25-54; 0.16/2 F25-54, 0.18/2 M25-54)
During most of the prime time slot, the MEAC/SWAC Kick-Off was either in the 3rd or 4th position compared to other prime time sports events on Saturday, Aug. 23.
The organizers at ESPN Events believe the support for the MEAC/SWAC Kick-Off will continue to grow and strengthen in future contests:
- Howard vs Alabama A&M (2026)
- South Carolina State vs Bama State (2027)
- Norfolk State vs Jackson State (2028)
Atlanta is the premier hub for HBCU football, starting with the MEAC/SWAC Kickoff Challenge and concluding its season by hosting the Celebration Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE OF THE 2025 MEAC/SWAC CHALLENGE KICK-OFF
The Southern University Jaguars will battle the Eagles of North Carolina Central University tonight at the 2025 Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kick-Off. Saturday's game is scheduled to begin at 6:30 PM CT / 7:30 PM ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.
The broadcast will be handled by ABC with Tiffany Greene (play-by-play) and Jay "Sky" Walker (color analyst) in the booth for the network.
"This is the 20th anniversary of the MEAC/SWAC Challenge," executive director of ESPN Events, John Grant, mentioned to HBCU Legends. "We expect this will be a can't-miss clash of titans with both football teams and marching bands. It will be the Marching Music Machine versus the Human Jukebox, who are fresh off their Super Bowl LIX performance in New Orleans."
Throughout the event's history, teams from the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) have consistently performed well against those from the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC). The MEAC currently has an overall record of 11 wins and 7 losses, with one game having been suspended due to weather conditions.
Despite some earlier struggles, the SWAC has regained momentum with three consecutive victories, making this year's matchup between North Carolina Central University (NCCU) and Southern University an exciting kickoff to the 2025 HBCU football season.
Head coaches Trei Oliver (NCCU) and Terrence Graves (Southern) are friends and once worked together as assistant coaches; today, they are foes fighting for redemption after strong performances last season. Unfortunately, North Carolina Central (MEAC) and Southern (SWAC) were runners-up in their respective conferences, finishing behind South Carolina State and Jackson State. This season, both hope to clear an early hurdle with a victory on primetime television.
Last season, over 1.3 million average viewers witnessed Florida A&M defeating Norfolk State for the largest audience ever for a MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kick-Off. With more at stake this season, will the numbers be higher?
We shall see.
WHAT TO EXPECT FROM SOUTHERN
Coach Graves officially released the Southern Jaguars' depth chart with Jalen Woods as the starter and Cam'Ron McCoy serving as his backup to open the season. Woods successfully guided the Jags to a victory in last season's Bayou Classic.
McCoy comes into the picture after transferring from Jackson State following the 2024 Celebration Bowl win against South Carolina State. McCoy joined the team with hopes of winning the starting job at Southern after helping the Tigers when JaCobian Morgan struggled in the mid-point of 2024.
Newly acquired running back Trey Holly (formerly of LSU) will begin tonight as the Jaguars' primary rusher. He was one of Louisiana's most prolific running backs, holding several state rushing records, including the most career rushing yards.
The Jags' defensive leaders are SWAC Preseason Defensive Player of the Year Ckelby Givens, along with S Herman Brister III, CB Xavier Franks, and LB Mike Jones.
Winning the 2024 SWAC Western Division title in his first full season as head coach wasn't enough for Terrence Graves. His sights are set on winning the SWAC crown, which would secure a spot in the Celebration Bowl in December.
Southern is undefeated in the MEAC/SWAC Challenges at 3-0.
WHAT TO EXPECT FROM NCCU
Trei Oliver enters his sixth season with a 37-21 record as his alma mater's head football coach. The Eagles haven't squared off against the Jaguars since defeating them, 27-20, in 2026. Oliver has been highly successful in season openers with a 4-1 record, and has a 4-3 winning record against SWAC opponents since joining the MEAC in 2010.
NCCU has seven returning starters on offense, including senior quarterback Walker Harris. Harris will get the Eagles offense rolling after completing 61% of his passes and throwing for 1,882 yards and 18 touchdowns during his 2024 campaign. He won Second Team All-MEAC honors and was added to two prominent HBCU Players to Watch Lists.
In 2024, defensive back Malcolm Reed racked up 60 tackles, 3.5 tackles for losses, two interceptions, and recovered a fumble for a touchdown. Reed was a First Team All-MEAC honoree and ranked second in the conference in pass breakups.
Also watch these Eagles in 2025: WR Chauncey Spikes, RB Chris Mosley, WR Chance Peterson, DL Thomas Jefferson, and LB Max U'Ren.
ALL-TIME SERIES (EAGLES vs. JAGUARS)
Tonight's game will be the second meeting in the series between NCCU and Southern University on the gridiron. NCCU defeated Southern, 27-20, in 2006. Hence, N.C. Central leads the all-time series against Southern, 1-0.
PREDICTIONS
Southern will have to rely on its rushing attack to upset North Carolina Central. Walker Harris must remain clean in the pocket and deliver strikes to his receivers without the errant passes he typically throws at times.
The odds should favor NCCU by 9.5 points in this matchup. One moneyline from Dimers.com has NCCU at -375, and Southern at +290. The Over/Under is posted at 49.5 to 51.5 points, depending on the sports betting sites.
Have both teams done enough to have flawless execution? No. Without a preseason, it's difficult to tell what to expect in this epic Week 0 clash. Can Southern force Harris into tossing a few interceptions? Or, will the bright lights be too big for Jalen Woods? More so, can NCCU stop the rushing locomotive named Trey Holly?
HBCU Legends is predicting a close game with plenty of penalties, turnovers, and mistakes, which could lead to an upset at the 2025 Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kick-Off: