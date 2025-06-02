Miami Dolphins Officially Place HBCU Legend On Retirement List
ARMSTEAD'S RETIREMENT PARTY IN MIAMI
HBCU Legend and All-Pro offensive lineman Terron Armstead announced his retirement from the National Football League at a star-studded party on Saturday night in Miami.
Armstead, 33, officially ended an impressive 12-year career in the National Football League after playing for the New Orleans Saints and Miami Dolphins.
Drew Brees and Cam Jordan, former teammates from the New Orleans Saints, attended his retirement party. Armstead also gathered his teammates from the Dolphins, other NFL players, and friends to celebrate his contributions to football and the community.
A Journey from HBCU Stardom to NFL Greatness
Armstead's football journey began as an HBCU star with the Arkansas–Pine Bluff (UAPB) Golden Lions. He earned three First-Team All-SWAC honors as an offensive lineman, showcasing his unique combination of size, speed, and athleticism.
Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton took notice of Armstead at the 2013 NFL Scouting Combine, where his record-breaking 4.71-second 40-yard dash for an offensive lineman caught the league's attention. New Orleans drafted him as the 75th overall selection in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft.
Armstead spent nine seasons in New Orleans as the team's cornerstone of their offensive line while protecting Drew Brees, Teddy Bridgewater, Jameis Winston, and Taysom Hill, anchoring one of the league's most consistent offenses.
He earned three Pro Bowl selections and a Second Team All-Pro nod in 2018 during his tenure in New Orleans. In 2022, Armstead left in free agency when he signed a lucrative five-year, $75 million contract with the Miami Dolphins.
Despite several nagging injuries that limited his availability, Armstead was selected for two more Pro Bowls during his three seasons in Miami.
Leadership On and Off the Field
Armstead positively influenced youth in his hometown of Cahokia, Illinois, by establishing community outreach programs.
Today, he continues to be an unwavering advocate for HBCU athletes when he connected with Doug Williams and James 'Shack' Harris to become one of the founding partners of the Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl, along with Patrick Mahomes, Bobby Wagner, and other NFLers.
Armtead's philanthropic efforts are through the Terron Armstead Foundation.
A Legacy of Excellence
Terron Armstead's career as an HBCU alum in the NFL was defined by skill, talent, grit, and professionalism as an offensive lineman.
HBCU Legacy Bowl: Terron Armstead Supports HBCU Talent Dreaming Of NFL Stardom
After 12 years in the NFL, superstar offensive lineman and HBCU legend Terron Armstead continues his invaluable contributions on and off the field.
In our conversation with the Arkansas-Pine Bluff alum, his unwavering support for the Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl, HBCU athletes, and his profound commitment to community development were the focal points.
"We have tremendous athletes," Armstead said. "We have tremendous students in these colleges at historically black colleges and universities. It's just about getting more exposure, getting more eyes on them, getting them more opportunities to walk into certain doors that other schools are presented with on a normal basis."
Championing HBCU Players By Helping Them Get Noticed
Last Sunday afternoon, 32 National Football League representatives began meeting with the HBCU Combine and HBCU Legacy Bowl players at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in New Orleans.
Many decision-makers and scouts began the arduous draft process with little-known prospects for HBCUs.
When Armstead went through the intense draft procedures at the East-West Shrine and Reese's Senior Bowl games in 2013, he understood needing to convince NFL teams to take a chance on the Big Guy from a Small School.
"So I was able to I was able to get some more eyes, and then I got invited to the combine. I broke the 40 record at the combine, so I was able to get eyes. And that's really all it is. Like, as long as you can get more eyes to your film, you have a chance to do that. And that's all we're trying to do. So myself as one of the faces of HBCU, but all the ones before me, the all the greats, all the hall of famers, I wouldn't have been able to get there without them. So we want to just keep pushing that forward, keep getting more eyes and exposure to the game on that on the HBCU level."
Before Sean Payton and the New Orleans Saints drafted him as the 75th overall pick in the 3rd round of that year's draft, Armstead knew he had to set himself apart from the rest.
Armstead The Trailblazer
A consistent thread in Terron Armstead's story is his steadfast dedication to promoting historically Black colleges and universities. Recognized with a Trailblazer award by HBCU End Zone, Armstead's efforts do not go unnoticed.
His advocacy extends to supporting events like the HBCU Legacy Bowl and Combine, which provide young, talented athletes from these institutions with crucial visibility and opportunities.
Armstead attributes his support to a simple principle: providing more opportunities for HBCU athletes ensures the continued legacy and recognition of these institutions' rich histories.
NFL Veteran Keeps Leading By Example
During his time with the New Orleans Saints, Armstead had the privilege of playing under the guidance of NFL luminaries such as Drew Brees and Sean Payton.
He emphasizes the importance of maintaining high standards and dedicating oneself entirely to the game.
Now, with the Miami Dolphins, Armstead leverages these learned principles, nurturing a young team with the wisdom of a seasoned veteran. One leadership lesson learned from Drew Brees and the Saints was the importance of a unified team dynamic and a shared commitment to success.
Armstead's Community Engagement And Empowerment
Armstead's impact reaches beyond the football field. Through the Terron Armstead Foundation, he dedicates his efforts to empowering youth and promoting entrepreneurship.
Acknowledging the gaps in traditional education, his programs provide essential life skills, business acumen, and career-readiness training. His "I Am a Business" curriculum offers young participants hands-on experience in developing business plans, building confidence, and honing their public speaking abilities.
"We've had some success stories over the years. And, we had a kid in Miami, and his clothing brand, BCG, they won he won a pitch competition, and he won some seed money. And he's actually he has real sales. Like, his clothing company is actually selling out there in South Florida. So, we wanna just continue to create success stories like that, but, really, it's about introducing the business world and just these ideas and industries to the youth. Because, really, for the most of us in those low resourced areas, we know sports. We know football, basketball. You know what I mean? So we want to introduce some new thoughts."
His foundation's initiatives at the Team Armstead Community Center in Saguet, Illinois has had a positive affect on youth in the surrounding community, especially those in underserved areas.
"We renovated [an old bowling alley] it into what it what is now the Team Ormsday Community Center. So the the center has been open for about a year and a half. We're still working on some more daily programs and curriculums." Armstead continued, "We're in the process of becoming a daily operation, and that's what we want to be. To offer these skills and these teachings daily."
His NFL Future And Team Dynamics
Taking a reflective stance, Armstead's resilience and ability to perform consistently at high levels are a testament to his fortitude and dedication. From his days with the Saints to currently with the Miami Dolphins, a unified team is critical for success."
"If you want to go fast, go alone; if you want to go far, go together," Armstead shared. He also stated about the Dolphins, "We actually have a legitimate chance to be a Super Bowl contender, and that's what you want."
Terron Armstead illuminates why HBCU talent still be have a high trajectory in the National Football League - if given the chance.
He's navigating the his career through difficulities by dridging his rich HBCU heritage with resolute NFL triumphs.
Armstead is a passionate advocate for both the game and the community, and his story highlights the significant impact that an HBCU football athlete can have as a professional.