Michael Badejo: Ready for the Call

Texas Southern's star edge rusher is ready for the call from either the NFL or CFL — all he needs is an opportunity.

Some guys have "It." You see it in their personalities, mannerisms, and how they perform on the football field. Texas Southern's edge rusher Michael Badejo has the "It" factor you want in a defensive player.

The interest in Badejo is gaining momentum from several NFL and CFL teams. Last week, the Arlington native had a one-on-one session with the Houston Texans at the TSU Pro Day. Since, he's been receiving calls from NFL teams, had a CFL tryout, and garnering draft appeal from draft analysts.

GETTING MORE CALLS

The SMU transfer told me that he had a productive Pro Day, which contributed to the outpouring of interest. At 6-2 and 262 lbs, the Arlington native torched the track to 4.8 seconds in the 40. He showed his strength and agility with 19 reps, 33 inches vertical, 9 ft. broad jump, and 4.59 seconds in the shuttle drill.

On is Pro Day 40, "I'm right there in the mix with everybody. A lot of guys [defensive ends/edge rushers] who run like 4.7, 4.8, or 4.9. So, I kind of put myself in a great position," Badejo remarked.

Waiting for the calls is nerve-wracking. Badejo told me getting the call from the Calgary Stampeders "was a blessing for an opportunity to showcase my skills for them. I loved the atmosphere, and I'm glad they gave me a chance."

WHAT HIS COACH SAID

Texas Southern's defensive coordinator and line coach, Jeffery Cesar, was very high on Badejo's NFL prospectus. "I coached him for three years. He's a very hard worker, adapts to coaching, and allows himself to grow as a player," Cesar noted. An NFL team will get everything they're looking for with Michael. He starts fast and finishes on every play."

A BRIGHT FUTURE AHEAD

I watched Badejo play in five games this season, including the HBCU Legacy Bowl. The one thing I noticed was how well other players responded to him. "He's a leader, that's why," Coach Cesar noted. "He's the first guy early in the morning on the practice field. He led by example. Mike didn't run from work, and that's why his teammates gravitated to him."

Cesar told me the Seahawks expressed interest in Michael during the Fall. Badejo has fielded calls or met with NFL scouts from the Titans, Texans, Seahawks, Ravens, Broncos, 49ers, Panthers, Jaguars, and Bears.

Badejo said a professional team would get "a guy that will go and get it. A God who is very humble.... if I get an assignment, I'm going to do more than the assignment. I'm a guy that just wants to play ball. Just play 110%, will go get it, and show the world that I can do it. Just that one opportunity that I get, I'm going to take advantage of it."

The future of this HBCU legend is looking hopeful. The NFL or CFL team that takes a flyer on Badejo will be more than pleased to have him on the playing field. He's a difference-maker. As Grambling's Eddie Robinson once said about his star QB Doug Williams to a reporter, "all he needs is an opportunity." Hopefully, during the 2022 NFL Draft, Badejo will get his.

We shall see.