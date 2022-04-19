Texas Southern's defensive end Michael Badejo has been fielding calls from scouts and traveling to meet teams, but now he's ready for the most call of them all — "The Draft Day Call."

Since the 1960s, National Football teams have drafted or signed as free agents defensive greats of Texas Southern University! In 2022 Michael Badejo will join this group of elite Tiger football icons.

Badejo, a TSU Tigers alumnus, has earned All-SWAC honors four times plus HBCU All-American recognition. He had several standout games, including a ten-tackle junior game against Grambling. The defender also had a pair of seven-tackle games against Missouri-Rolla and Southern. As a senior, Badejo posted four tackles with 2.5 sacks against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

Badejo could join a list of NFL defensive standouts from Texas Southern includes W.K.Hicks, HOFer Michael Strahan, Lloyd Mumphord, Lionel Hepburn, James West, Julius Adams, Ernie Holmes, Mike Holmes, Charles Philyaw, John Douglas, Andy Rice, Nate Allen, and many more. These guys played in the first Super Bowl. On Super Bowl Champions. An undefeated NFL team. One is in the NFL Hall of Fame, another in the Canadian Football Hall of Fame.

"Texas Southern was a great place for me as a student-athlete," the 6-2,265 defensive standout said. "I am prepared for the next stage in my life thanks to Texas Southern."

Badejo had some great games as a Tiger after one year at Southern Methodist University.

"Coming to Texas Southern was great for me," he stated proudly. "I learned so much here, and to graduate is great."

The Arlington, Texas native played in the HBCU Legacy Bowl, and it provided him an opportunity to show his skills to pro scouts. He also had a great Pro Day in the presence of the Houston Texans.

"All of it has been great to workout for the Pro scouts, and I'm confident I can play on that level," he said humbly but with confidence.

As the NFL Draft (April 28-30) nears, several NFL teams are showing interest in Badejo. The Canadian League teams have shown interest in him also.

"Of course, I would love to play in Houston, but it would be great to suit up anywhere in the NFL."

The best of luck to Michael Badejo. I've watched Tiger greats since the 1960s, and like the ones before him, Badejo will bring a great work ethic, and desire to excel on the professional level.