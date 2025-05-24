Michael Vick, DeSean Jackson Coaching Debuts Changes MEAC Media Day To NFL Site
The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) announced it will hold its 2025 Football Media Day at M&T Bank Stadium on Tuesday, July 22. This new venue is the home of the Baltimore Ravens. It marks a significant partnership with the National Football League, as the event has been traditionally held at hotels or conference centers.
"This is a historic milestone for the MEAC," MEAC Commissioner Sonja Stills said. "Hosting our Football Media Day at an NFL venue reflects the growing visibility, strength, and momentum of our conference. We're thrilled to showcase our member institutions in such a dynamic and high-profile environment."
The arrival of two of the conference's newest head coaches, Michael Vick (Norfolk State) and DeSean Jackson (Delaware State) may have been the driving force behind the groundbreaking partnership between the HBCU conference and the NFL. Their status as NFL icons and media appeal would have overshadowed previous venues. As a result, the event was held at M&T Bank Stadium.
NFL-MEAC Partnership
"We're proud to host the MEAC's annual Media Day at M&T Bank Stadium, showcasing eight of the region's premier HBCUs," Ravens President Sashi Brown commented. "HBCUs have made profound historical, cultural, educational, and societal impacts that continue to inspire pride and progress. It's an honor to welcome these outstanding programs and their student-athletes as they prepare for the upcoming season."
Hosting the event at an NFL stadium enhances the profile of MEAC football, showcasing its programs in a professional and high-visibility environment. This demonstrates the growing recognition and momentum of the conference, thanks partly to the NFL legends' presence. Also, what must be considered is the elevated profile of Trei Oliver (NCCU), Chennis Berry (South Carolina State), Larry Scott (Howard), and Damon Wilson (Morgan State)
"The MEAC has long produced exceptional student-athletes as well as generations of civic leaders, changemakers, and history-makers who have shaped communities and our country," Troy Vincent, Executive Vice President of NFL Football Operations, remarked. "Bringing MEAC Football Media Day to Raven's M&T stadium continues the longstanding NFL relationship with HBCUs and partnership with the MEAC."
Excellent Student-Athlete Experience
Student-athletes and coaches experience a professional sports setting, which can be inspiring and memorable, potentially motivating them as they prepare for the upcoming season.
Expanded Media Coverage
The unique setting is likely to attract more media coverage, offering increased exposure for MEAC teams, student-athletes, and the HBCU community at large.
Strengthened Partnerships
The venue underscores MEAC's longstanding relationship with the NFL and highlights the NFL's ongoing support for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), fostering further collaboration and recognition.
