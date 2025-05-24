HBCU Legends

Michael Vick, DeSean Jackson Coaching Debuts Changes MEAC Media Day To NFL Site

The former NFL stars and teammates will have their major media debut at a new venue for the MEAC.

Kyle T. Mosley

M&T Stadium - Coaches
M&T Stadium - Coaches / MEAC
In this story:

The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) announced it will hold its 2025 Football Media Day at M&T Bank Stadium on Tuesday, July 22. This new venue is the home of the Baltimore Ravens. It marks a significant partnership with the National Football League, as the event has been traditionally held at hotels or conference centers.

"This is a historic milestone for the MEAC," MEAC Commissioner Sonja Stills said. "Hosting our Football Media Day at an NFL venue reflects the growing visibility, strength, and momentum of our conference. We're thrilled to showcase our member institutions in such a dynamic and high-profile environment."

2025 MEAC Football Media Day
2025 MEAC Football Media Day / Credit: MEAC

The arrival of two of the conference's newest head coaches, Michael Vick (Norfolk State) and DeSean Jackson (Delaware State) may have been the driving force behind the groundbreaking partnership between the HBCU conference and the NFL. Their status as NFL icons and media appeal would have overshadowed previous venues. As a result, the event was held at M&T Bank Stadium.

NFL-MEAC Partnership

"We're proud to host the MEAC's annual Media Day at M&T Bank Stadium, showcasing eight of the region's premier HBCUs," Ravens President Sashi Brown commented. "HBCUs have made profound historical, cultural, educational, and societal impacts that continue to inspire pride and progress. It's an honor to welcome these outstanding programs and their student-athletes as they prepare for the upcoming season."

Michael Vick
Michael Vick speaks at the Wilmington Library as part of 'The Cookout' Black History Month speaker series, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. / William Bretzger/Delaware News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hosting the event at an NFL stadium enhances the profile of MEAC football, showcasing its programs in a professional and high-visibility environment. This demonstrates the growing recognition and momentum of the conference, thanks partly to the NFL legends' presence. Also, what must be considered is the elevated profile of Trei Oliver (NCCU), Chennis Berry (South Carolina State), Larry Scott (Howard), and Damon Wilson (Morgan State)

"The MEAC has long produced exceptional student-athletes as well as generations of civic leaders, changemakers, and history-makers who have shaped communities and our country," Troy Vincent, Executive Vice President of NFL Football Operations, remarked. "Bringing MEAC Football Media Day to Raven's M&T stadium continues the longstanding NFL relationship with HBCUs and partnership with the MEAC."

Chennis Berry
Dec 14, 2024; Atlanta, GA, USA; South Carolina State Bulldogs head coach Chennis Berry on the field against the Jackson State Tigers in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Excellent Student-Athlete Experience

Student-athletes and coaches experience a professional sports setting, which can be inspiring and memorable, potentially motivating them as they prepare for the upcoming season.

Trei Oliver
Dec 17, 2022; Atlanta, GA, USA; North Carolina Central Eagles head coach Trei Oliver (white shirt) celebrates after defeating the Jackson State Tigers to win the Celebration Bowl in overtime at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Expanded Media Coverage

The unique setting is likely to attract more media coverage, offering increased exposure for MEAC teams, student-athletes, and the HBCU community at large.

DeSean Jackson And Delaware State
New Delaware State head coach, and former Philadelphia Eagle, DeSean Jackson speaks to the team at the end of the Red-White intrasquad spring football game at Alumni StadiumÊin Dover on April 12, 2025. / Benjamin Chambers/Delaware News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Strengthened Partnerships

The venue underscores MEAC's longstanding relationship with the NFL and highlights the NFL's ongoing support for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), fostering further collaboration and recognition.

Enhanced Experience for Student-Athletes

Student-athletes and coaches will experience a professional sports setting, which can be inspiring and memorable, potentially motivating them as they prepare for the upcoming season.

MEAC NEWS

feed

HBCU LEGENDS PODCAST

Published
Kyle T. Mosley
KYLE T. MOSLEY

I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends, Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on FanNation a Sports Illustrated team channel since October 2019.  Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four.  My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances:  WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert),  KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews:  Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Jackson State University, Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Jackson State Lady Tigers Basketball Coach), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (VP of Basketball - New Orlean Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns.  For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me:

Home/Football