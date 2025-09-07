HBCU Legends

Michael Vick & DeSean Jackson Lead Norfolk State & Delaware State To First Victories

The MEAC's rookie head coaches have their HBCU football teams trending upward after milestone victories.

Delaware State head coach DeSean Jackson celebrates his first win as a college head coach after the Hornets' 37-32 win against Albany at Alumni Stadium in Dover, Del. Sept. 6, 2025. Two weather delays stretched the game past seven hours.
Coaches Michael Vick (Norfolk State) and DeSean Jackson (Delaware State) established significant milestones in HBCU football in the MEAC on Saturday, Sept. 6. The former Philadelphia Eagles teammates celebrated their first victories as head coaches, and the future looks promising.  

The victories were significant for coaches, players, alumni, fans, and the administrations that entrusted them with leading their respective HBCU programs.

Michael Vick
Michael Vick's First Win

The Norfolk State Spartans thrilled their home crowd with a remarkable comeback, defeating the Virginia State Trojans 34-31 in overtime. Otto Kuhns stepped in as quarterback for Israel Carter and completed 13 of 20 passes for 173 yards and two touchdowns.

Evan Helfrich's 29-yard field goal in overtime clinched the victory, sending the Spartan fans into a frenzy. After a challenging debut loss to Towson, NSU made a strong comeback in this game.

Kuhn passed for two touchdowns, and running back Jaylen Loudermilk added a 33-yard touchdown, contributing to the Spartans' impressive 21-point output in the fourth quarter that tied the game at 31.

Vick's defense shut down VSU in overtime, allowing the NSU to advance the ball into scoring position for Helfrich, who capped off an incredible rally.

Vick has a record of 1-1 as a head coach. This type of victory could provide the team and coaching staff with enough confidence to make an important decision - whether or not to install Otto Kuhns as the starting quarterback for the remainder of the season.  

The offense operates smoothly under Kuhns. Also, Kuhns appears to be in control.

Delaware State QB Bennett Rushes For A Touchdown
DeSean Jackson's Hornets Are Resilient

Following hours of weather delays, the Delaware State Hornets earned their first victory in the Coach DeSean Jackson era over UAlbany in a 7.5-hour marathon, ending at 12:13 AM ET.

The last-minute 27-yard touchdown run by Hornets quarterback Kaiden Bennett lifted Delaware State to a 37-32 win against the Great Danes in front of 4,506 spectators.

At one point, the players had to endure approximately a three-hour weather delay. Credit goes to Jackson and his staff for keeping the players focused and properly fed and hydrated in the locker room while awaiting the game to restart.

Sean Weston Scores A TD
Delaware State's Sean Weston celebrates his fourth quarter touchdown against Albany at Alumni Stadium in Dover, Del. Sept. 6, 2025. / William Bretzger/Delaware News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bennett is quickly making a name for himself as a star quarterback at DSU, having rushed 13 times for 137 yards and scoring three touchdowns on runs of 19, 37, and 27 yards. He also added 17 of 27 completions for 179 yards on the evening.

Running back Marquis Gillis amassed 163 rushing yards on 28 carries, scoring one touchdown. Overall, the Hornets totaled 436 rushing yards, averaging 6.3 yards per carry.  

Jackson has found an early formula for his Delaware State team. The manner in which they have scored and tallied staggering offensive yardage on two teams - Delaware and UAlbany - should have the rest of the MEAC worried.

The Hornets are displaying a powerful and effective offense. If Coach Jackson's defense improves, the Hornets will be viewed as serious contenders for the MEAC title.

Kyle T. Mosley
