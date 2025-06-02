HBCU Legends

Michael Vick: NFL Legend Visits Falcons; Has Special Message For Saquan Barkley

The NFL legend and college head coach paid a visit to his old stomping grounds in Georgia.

Kyle T. Mosley

Feb 5, 2023; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick attends the Pro Bowl Games at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Michael Vick, Norfolk State's head coach and Atlanta Falcons legend, was at the NFL team's first OTA practice on Monday.

Team reporter Terrin Waack reported that Vick visited Flowery Branch, Georgia, and "walked up to the sideline about midway through practice."

Vick's Message to Saquan

Vick has a special message for the 2025 Madden Cover athlete and Super Bowl LIX champion, Saquan Barkley.

"Saquan. Congratulations on being the 2026 Madden Cover athlete," Vick said. "I know it's a special moment for you. Me being a former Madden Cover athlete myself. I know what it really means to grace the cover. Congrats to your teammates as well, because without them, this don't happen. So y'all can all share this together. Keep doing you. Keep bleeding green. Keep believing in yourself, and keep trusting the process as we say. Because we know what that means. I know 2025 will be an amazing season for you. Stay healthy and I hope all is well, bruh."

Michael Vick, 44, has taken a firm hold of the Norfolk State Spartans head coaching job. NSU hired him to revitalize the MEAC football program after years of struggling to stay competitive in recruitment and coaching stability.

The Spartans start their 2025 regular-season campaign hosting the Towson Tigers at William "Dick" Price Stadium, on Thursday, Aug. 28. Their MEAC conference schedule begins versus conference defending champions South Carolina State Bulldogs at on Saturday, Oct. 25.

Vick and Michael Strahan were recently inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame. He appeared in 143 NFL games while completing 1,807 passes for 22,464 yards, 133 touchdowns, and 88 interceptions. He played for the Falcons, Eagles, Steelers, and Jets.

