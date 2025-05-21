Michael Vick's Redemption Story And Coaching At Norfolk State Is More Compelling Than Sounding Off On Favre
Michael Vick and Brett Favre were great players. One mesmerized defenders with his athletic wizardry, while the other embodied the ol' gunslinger mentality en route to a Super Bowl ring and multiple MVP trophies.
Their stories juxtapose legendary quarterbacks - one punished for his wrongdoing, the other has inappropriate behavior swept under the rug from public scrutiny. You can sense Michael Vick's frustration during his interview for the new Netflix documentary, "UNTOLD: The Fall of Favre." Ironically, we're still awaiting the fall.
Michael Vick expressed his annoyance: "People go to jail for stealing money every day. If it's that important, the right institutions can get involved. But, you know, some people are untouchable in certain ways, and that's just the way it is. I just think that's kinda how the system is rigged. You know, some situations have to be played out in court. Some have to be played out in the public."
Michael Vick, 44, was required to serve 21 months in federal prison for his involvement in organized dog-fighting. He acknowledged his involvement and was incarcerated during his prime as a football player.
Later, the NFL allowed him to resurrect his career. Today, he's leading young student-athletes at an HBCU as the head football coach of Norfolk State University.
Here's the reality: Michael Vick emerged as a young superstar from the urban streets of the 757 area code. However, it's important to note that he wasn't the "Golden Boy" from the rural roads of Mississippi that collegiate and NFL fans typically idolized.
UNTOLD: The Fall of Favre focuses on the former Packers' involvement in five million dollars of welfare funds supposedly diverted from families to build a volleyball stadium at the University of Southern Mississippi - Favre's alma mater and his daughter's college.
Favre, 55, has not yet been charged with any crime related to the alleged misappropriation of welfare funds in Mississippi.
Favre's alleged inappropriate conduct, including texts, phone calls, and questionable photos sent to former Gameday host Jennifer Sterger, has not impacted his popularity or freedom.
Favre's case may be one of hypocrisy, but it's also a footnote on how we handle our past stars of the gridiron.
In the 2002 NFC Wild Card Game, Michael Vick led the underdog Atlanta Falcons (10-6-1) into Lambeau Field to face off against Brett Favre and the storied Green Bay Packers (12-5). Vick's remarkable skills captivated the audience, as over 65,000 spectators watched the Falcons secure a stunning 27-7 victory over the Packers.
He beat Brett Favre on stage in front of his fans at his game. Vick's redemption story is still being transcribed. Concerning himself with the future of Favre isn't as important as directing the lives and legacies of young men at Norfolk State University.
Vick and his coaching staff are tasked with reviving the Spartans' football program. It's a more compelling story for student-athletes at HBCUs during a demanding time in our society. Will it work out for Michael Vick in the long run?
We shall see.