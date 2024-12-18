Michael Vick Confirms He Is The New Head Coach Of Norfolk State
HOUSTON — Michael Vick confirmed via a social media post that he's will be Norfolk State's head football coach. "It's an honor to announce that I'll be the new head coach of Norfolk State University...looking forward to coming back home..."
Norfolk State University will reportedly name Michael Vick, the Spartans' new head football coach. The Virginian-Pilot and Daily Press reported that Vick and the school agreed to terms.
An NSU athletic department official informed HBCU Legends that "an official statement regarding the new head coach is forthcoming."
Reports by David Teel and Michael Sauls state that Vick will be officially introduced during a press conference. He is a native of Newport News and will serve as a rookie head coach.
AN EARLIER REPORT ON NORFOLK STATE'S HEAD COACH SEARCH
Norfolk State University is "continuing the ongoing process and hopes it will be completed soon" in its search for a new head football coach. The statement was told to HBCU Legends from a source close to search process and football program. The Spartans conducted a national search in collaboration with an executive search firm.
Candidates were interviewed by the on-campus search committee, which has now narrowed the list to a few finalists. The process was described as "thorough" and "tedious" based on the metrics set by the State of Virginia.
In November, Norfolk State chose to replace former SWAC Coach of the Year Dawson Odums as the head coach of its football program.
Norfolk State's Director of Athletics, Dr. Melody Webb, announced there would be "a change in leadership for the NSU football program, as head coach Dawson Odums has been relieved of his duties, effective immediately."
"I want to thank Coach Odums for his continued commitment and dedication to Spartan football," Webb said. "Since his arrival, he has become a valued member of our family and community, always representing Norfolk State with dignity and class. We wish him nothing but the best moving forward."
Odums finished the season with a 4-8 record and a 2-3 mark in MEAC play. His overall record as the head coach at Norfolk State was 15-31 while leading the Spartans football team. Coach Odums has 79-72 career record.
Webb's announcement noted the Spartans will undergo a "national search for the program's next head coach will begin immediately."
He left Southern University to accept the head coach position at Norfolk State in 2021. Now on the market, Odums could be a candidate for another coaching position in vacancies across the HBCU and FCS football landscape.