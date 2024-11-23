HBCU Football: Miles College Scores Historic Playoff Victory Over Carson-Newman
Miles College (10-2) made history with a thrilling 14-13 victory over Carson-Newman (9-3) in their first-ever NCAA Division II Playoff game at Albert J. Sloan-Alumni Stadium. Miles College (10-2) advances to the second round of the NCAA Division II Football Playoffs to face a tough Valdosta State team.
Quarterback Kamren Ivory led the Golden Bears to the victory by completing 10 passes for 84 yards and one touchdown and rushing 10 times for 20 yards.
Miles opened the scoring off an Ivory pass to Jaquel Fells for an 11-yard receiving touchdown play. After a Roderick Smith successful extra point, the Golden Bears led 7-0 with 4:23 remaining in the first quarter.
Carson-Newman tied the game at 7-7 on a 2-yard touchdown run by running back Jayden Sullens and an extra point kick by Bennett Smith, leaving 13:36 on the second-quarter scoreboard.
The Golden Bears added 7 points when Jonero Scott burst toward the left pylon for a five-yard touchdown scamper. Smith booted a PAT to give Miles a 14-7 lead with 4:09 before halftime.
After a scoring stalemate in the 3rd quarter, Carson-Newman narrowed the gap with a 29-yard field goal by Bennett Smith. Miles maintained the lead at 14-13 with 14:55 in the contest.
Neither team came close to scoring additional points in the quarter. Carson-Newman turned over the football on downs with under 2 minutes to play. Ivory mishandled the handoff and fumbled, and the Eagles recovered near the Miles 41-yard line.
Quarterback Zane Whitson threw an errant pass, which defensive back Malachi Oglen intercepted at the Miles 14-yard line. Miles ran out the clock to give the Golden Bears a 14-13 victory at home, advancing to the second round of the playoffs to face Valdosta State.
The Golden Bears' defense has been a key factor in their success this season and played a crucial role in securing the victory. Miles' defensive strength was particularly evident during the game's critical moments, highlighted by Malachi Oglen's late interception that sealed the win.
It was a great victory in front of their home crowd. Also, the Golden Bears' success story is a testament to their resilience, defensive prowess, and the transformative leadership of head coach Sam Shade.
Key Performances
- Kamren Ivory (Miles QB): 10/20 for 84 yards, 1 TD; 10 rushes for 20 yards
- Jonero Scott (Miles RB): Scored a crucial 5-yard touchdown
- Malachi Oglen (Miles DB): Game-sealing interception in the final minutes