Miles Scott Becomes 2nd Maroon Tiger To Win HBCU Player Of The Week Honors Since 2018
Miles Scott, the Morehouse quarterback, delivered an unforgettable performance in the 89th Morehouse-Tuskegee Classic.
The junior quarterback led the Maroon Tigers to a thrilling 27-20 comeback victory over their longtime rival, Tuskegee, in front of 14,586 spectators at the historic Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama.
For his efforts in the classic rivalry game, he was named BOXTOROW HBCU National Player of the Week. Donal Ware told HBCU Legends that Scott became the second Morehouse College player to be honored with the weekly award.
The other Maroon Tiger receiving recognition was Santo Dunn in 2018.
Now in his third year at Morehouse, Scott leads the SIAC with an impressive average of 253.8 passing yards per game and is tied for second place in touchdown passes, having thrown nine this season.
HOW MOREHOUSE DEFEATED TUSKEGEE
Morehouse College (1-4, 1-2 SIAC) junior quarterback Miles Scott led the Maroon Tigers to a 27-20 victory against Tuskegee (2-4, 1-3 SIAC) and the first win of the season, throwing four touchdown passes during the Morehouse-Tuskegee Classic at Cramton Bowl Stadium in Montgomery, Alabama.
The win was Morehouse's first over Tuskegee since 2021. Coach Mathis picks up his second victory as the head football coach of the Maroon Tigers.
Tuskegee had a 17-0 advantage over Morehouse in the second quarter, until Miles Scott connected with Nicholas Woodford for a 44-yard touchdown play.
The Golden Tigers extended its lead after halftime when placekicker Lorcan Ryans kicked a 22-yard field goal, capping off an 8-play, 45-yard drive in the 3rd quarter, 20-6, Tuskegee leading.
Morehouse responded with a 6-play, 72-yard drive when Miles Scott tossed a 25-yard touchdown pass to Kamrin Brunson. Tuskegee's lead would shrink, 20-13 with 5:17 left in the 3rd.
Scott and Brunson connected again for a 24-yard score, allowing Morehouse to tie the game, 20-20, with 5:54 remaining in the contest.
The Maroon Tigers' defense forced a 3-and-out drive for Tuskegee, giving Morehouse the football with 4:00 minutes left on the clock.
Scott calmly guided the Maroon Tigers into the red zone when he completed a 16-yard pass to Maurie Veney, tackled at the Skegee 7-yard line.
Next, a holding penalty pushed Morehouse back to the 17-yard line. Two plays later, Scott located Maurie Veney in the end zone for a 14-yard touchdown strike.
Davis Rowe added the extra point, giving the Maroon Tigers a 27-20 lead with 1:46 left in regulation.
The Morehouse defense clamped down on Skegee, stopping them at the 40-yard line, forcing the Golden Tigers to turn over the football when Montgomery's own Zack Underwood sacked freshman signal-caller Bryson McGrew, dislodging the football. Morehouse recovered at the Tuskegee 46-yard line.
Game over! Morehouse wins the 2025 Morehouse-Tuskegee Classic.
Game Notes — With the Win
- First victory over Tuskegee since 2021.
- Morehouse improves to 1–4 (1–2 SIAC); Tuskegee falls to 2–4 (1–3 SIAC).
- Morehouse outscored Tuskegee 21–3 after halftime (7 in the 3rd, 14 in the 4th).
- Scott's four touchdowns in a single game performance was only the 12th time a Maroon Tiger has thrown at least that many touchdowns in a single game (team record, five, Jimmy Davis vs. Kentucky State, 1987) and the first time since 2017 a Maroon Tiger has four touchdowns in a single game.
- Scott has thrown for 325 yards or more in two of the past three games. A quarterback has only thrown for 325 yards or more twice in a single season, only once in the 125 previous Maroon Tiger football seasons (Ruben DuPree, 2006).
- Announced attendance: 14,586.
Statistical Leaders — Morehouse
- QB — 22/35, 326 pass yds, 4 TD (1 INT); 7 rush, 41 yds.
- WR — 4 rec, 71 yds, 2 TD.
- TE — 6 rec, 73 yds, 1 TD.
- WR — 4 rec, 74 yds.
- P — 4 punts, 153 yds (long 57), 2 inside 20.
- LB — 10 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 2.0 sacks, 1 FF.
- LB —2 fumble recoveries.
- LB — 8 tackles, 1.5 sacks.
UP NEXT
Morehouse will travel to face a surging Central State team that has notched two straight victories. The contest will start at 1:00 PM at McPherson Stadium in Wilberforce, Ohio, on Saturday, Oct. 11.