Dr. Davis’s legacy sets high expectations and serves as inspiration for future generations at Morehouse College.

Dr. Jimmie L. Davis Jr. is recognized as one of Morehouse College’s most decorated student-athletes, holding key Maroon Tigers passing records and leaving a legacy that bridges gridiron excellence with academic achievement. Davis finished his career with records of 5,662 passing yards, five touchdown passes in a single game, 16 single-season touchdown passes, and 47 career touchdown passes—figures that have set the standard for future Morehouse quarterbacks.

Passing the Torch: Miles Scott's Emergence

This past season, Morehouse junior Miles Scott broke Davis’ single-season touchdown record and set new benchmarks for passing attempts, completions, and yardage. Scott, who hails from Laurel, Maryland, completed 183 of 331 passes for 2,559 yards, 18 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions. He also added three rushing touchdowns and will return for his senior year of eligibility.

Dr. Davis expresses pride for Scott’s achievements and offers a thoughtful perspective: "I do not have any feelings about records being broken because, in all sincerity, I didn't play the game for the records. I played for my brothers first, for Morehouse, for my family, my friends, and myself. All that I have heard about Miles Scott is that he would trade those records for wins. As I mentioned before, my wish for Miles is for an improved offensive line, a strong running game, and a relentless commitment from leadership. Give him that, and he'll achieve the wins that I have heard he desires, and prayerfully—along with hard work—an SIAC Championship in 2026."

National and Institutional Recognition

Honored in 1989 by the National Football Foundation as a National Scholar-Athlete, Davis was celebrated for his athletic prowess and academic leadership. In 2024, Morehouse College Athletics inducted Davis into the inaugural class of its Den of Honor, recognizing his lasting impact both as a player and scholar.

The Morehouse Athletics website details his accolades: "Dr. Davis excelled on the gridiron as an All-American quarterback, earning numerous accolades, including the NCAA Scholastic All-America, GTE Academic All-America, and the prestigious Eddie Robinson Academic and Athletic Achievement Award. Davis' exceptional leadership and skill on the field also made him a standout in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC), where he was honored as the conference's Rookie of the Year and a three-time All-SIAC quarterback."

Academic Achievements and Professional Journey

After earning bachelor's degrees in math and physics from Morehouse and electrical engineering from Georgia Tech, Davis completed master’s programs in applied mathematics (Georgia Tech) and electrical engineering (University of Massachusetts-Lowell). He later earned his doctorate in electrical engineering and began a career with The MITRE Corporation, a nonprofit research organization providing critical systems engineering and IT support to federal agencies.

