Morehouse vs. Kentucky State Showdown Headlines 2026 YES HBCU Bahamas Classic

NASSAU, Bahamas — Morehouse College and Kentucky State University will meet at Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium in Nassau, Bahamas, on Nov. 7, 2026, in the inaugural YES HBCU Bahamas Classic. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.

The game is produced by YES (Young Entrepreneurz Solutions), founded by Ernest Ruffin, who organized last season's YES HBCU Football Classic in St. Croix, Virgin Islands. That inaugural event featured Virginia University of Lynchburg against the Fort Lauderdale Eagles, with Fort Lauderdale winning 38-26.

2026 YES HBCU Bahamas Classic | YES

"I'm very excited. Last year, we held our first HBCU Caribbean Classic in St. Croix, the Virgin Islands. And it was very... went very well," Ruffin told HBCU Legends. "My goal was to get to bigger-branded HBCUs. So we reached out to Morehouse College and Kentucky State University to see if they wanted to play. And it worked out perfectly. The Bahamas is great, offering a bigger and better football field for the teams with Thomas A. Robinson Stadium having 15,000 seating capacity."

Kentucky State enters the classic coming off its best season in 90 years. The Thorobreds finished 9-3 overall and 7-1 in the SIAC in 2025 under head coach Felton Huggins Jr., earning a berth in the NCAA Division II Playoffs before falling to Newberry 45-24 on Nov. 22 in Newberry, S.C.

Kentucky State | Credit: KSU Athletics

"We are thrilled to continue this partnership and provide our student-athletes with a life-changing opportunity to represent Kentucky State University on a global stage." Grant Stepp, KSU athletic director, said. "This game is more than just a conference game, it is a celebration of our culture and the competitive excellence of Kentucky State football."

Morehouse enters the Bahamas Classic under new head coach Brad Sherrod, who spent the past two seasons leading Texas Wesleyan. The Maroon Tigers went 3-7 in 2025 and will look to Sherrod to establish a new direction for the program. Kentucky State defeated Morehouse 35-17 in Atlanta on Sept. 20 during the regular season, setting up a rematch with added stakes.

Morehouse College | Credit: MC Athletics

The Nov. 7 matchup against Kentucky State will be the Maroon Tigers’ regular-season finale before the SIAC Championship Game on Nov. 14.

Ruffin credited both athletic departments for their engagement in building the event beyond the game itself.

"ADs Grant Stepp (KSU) and Harold Ellis (Morehouse) have been great to work with and are actively getting their respective alumni associations involved to make sure we have a very good showing of people from both schools," Ruffin said.

GAME INFO

Event Spotlight: Bahamas HBCU Classic

Matchup: Morehouse College vs. Kentucky State University

Date: November 7, 2026, 1:00pm

Venue: Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium, Nassau, Bahamas

Seating: Stadium under renovation (15,000 seats)

Beyond the game, the Classic offers a full weekend of programming. A welcome reception is scheduled for Nov. 5, followed by the signature First Friday party, daytime events for alumni associations, and a closing afterparty. Former NBA star Vernon Maxwell is among the celebrity guests expected to appear.

Broadcast partnerships are still under negotiation, but the game will be available for streaming live on the YES Sports YouTube channel. Both Morehouse and Kentucky State are also expected to make the stream accessible through their own platforms. Additional broadcast partners and viewing options will be announced once finalized.

Fans interested in travel packages are directed to J. Griffin Concierge Services at jgriffinconcierge.com. For tickets, event updates, and programming details, visit yeshbcuclassic.com.

This YES Bahamas HBCU Classic is more than another game between Morehouse College and Kentucky State on the schedule. It represents a bold leap into international engagement for HBCU communities—uniting alumni, athletes, and fans in celebration of shared histories and future possibilities.

YES HBCU BAHAMAS CLASSIC FAQs

When and where is the YES HBCU Bahamas Classic?

The game is scheduled for Nov. 7, 2026, at 1 p.m. ET at Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium in Nassau, Bahamas.

Who is playing in the YES HBCU Bahamas Classic?

Morehouse College and Kentucky State University, both members of the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC), will face off in the inaugural classic.

How can I watch the YES HBCU Bahamas Classic?

The game will stream live on the YES Sports YouTube channel. Morehouse and Kentucky State are also expected to offer the stream through their own digital platforms. Broadcast partners have not yet been finalized.

How do I get tickets or travel packages for the YES HBCU Bahamas Classic?

Tickets and event information are available at yeshbcuclassic.com. Travel packages can be arranged through J. Griffin Concierge Services at jgriffinconcierge.com.

What events are planned around the YES HBCU Bahamas Classic?

The weekend schedule includes a welcome reception on Nov. 5, a First Friday party, alumni association day events, and a closing afterparty. Celebrity appearances, including former NBA star Vernon Maxwell, are expected.

Has an HBCU football game ever been played in the Bahamas before?

Yes. On Sept. 13, 2014, Texas Southern defeated Central State 30-16 in the inaugural Bahamas HBCUX Classic at Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium. That game was produced by Curtis Symonds, now president of HBCU GO, and was broadcast on ESPN. The Nov. 7, 2026, game will be only the second HBCU football game played in Nassau.