Morehouse QB Breaks Maroon Tigers' Single-Season Records After Big Cat Classic

𝙖𝙣𝙤𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙧 𝙤𝙣𝙚 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙧𝙚𝙘𝙤𝙧𝙙 𝙗𝙤𝙤𝙠𝙨 🥇



In the 4th quarter, Miles Scott broke the record for the most single-season passing touchdowns! The record was previously held by Jimmie Davis Jr. during the 1989 season.#MorehouseFB125 | #TheHouse | #UnCommon pic.twitter.com/ROdFxDNv2W