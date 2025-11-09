Morehouse QB Breaks Maroon Tigers' Single-Season Records After Big Cat Classic
ATLANTA, GA | In a wild, record-filled edition of the Big Cat Classic, Morehouse's furious second-half comeback came up just short as Clark-Atlanta held on for a 48-45 victory at Panther Stadium.
The Panthers raced to a 21-0 first-quarter lead and still led by 17 early in the fourth before Miles Scott engineered three late touchdown drives to pull the Maroon Tigers within a field goal in the game's final minutes.
The loss closes the book on Morehouse's 2025 season at 3-7 overall and 3-5 in SIAC play.
Scoring Summary
- 1Q - Clark-Atlanta 7, Morehouse 0 (9:11) | Jalen Samuels 39-yard touchdown run, Carlos Lopez PAT.
- 1Q - Clark-Atlanta 14, Morehouse 0 (7:39) | Xzavier Jackson 27-yard touchdown pass to Ronnie West, Lopez PAT.
- 1Q - Clark-Atlanta 21, Morehouse 0 (3:34) | Camren McCall 11-yard touchdown run, Lopez PAT.
- 2Q - Clark-Atlanta 21, Morehouse 7 (13:17) | Miles Scott 11-yard touchdown run, Davis Rowe PAT.
- 2Q - Clark-Atlanta 24, Morehouse 7 (8:19) | Carlos Lopez 30-yard field goal.
- 2Q - Clark-Atlanta 24, Morehouse 14 (7:57) | Scott 59-yard touchdown pass to Azari Brown, Rowe PAT.
- 2Q - Clark-Atlanta 31, Morehouse 14 (5:28) | Jackson 18-yard touchdown pass to Samuels, Lopez PAT.
- 2Q - Clark-Atlanta 31, Morehouse 21 (2:10) | Scott 19-yard touchdown pass to Eric Stephens, Rowe PAT.
- 2Q - Clark-Atlanta 38, Morehouse 21 (0:18) | Jackson 4-yard touchdown pass to Armone Harris, Lopez PAT.
- 3Q - Clark-Atlanta 45, Morehouse 21 (7:09) | Darius Gibbs 4-yard touchdown run, Lopez P
- 3Q - Clark-Atlanta 45, Morehouse 28 (2:57) | Scott 8-yard touchdown run, Rowe PAT
- 4Q - Clark-Atlanta 45, Morehouse 31 (14:00) | Rowe 27-yard field goal.
- 4Q - Clark-Atlanta 48, Morehouse 31 (7:52) | Lopez 37-yard field goal.
- 4Q - Clark-Atlanta 48, Morehouse 38 (6:29) | Scott 23-yard touchdown pass to Stephens, Rowe PAT.
- 4Q - Clark-Atlanta 48, Morehouse 45 (2:57) | Scott 22-yard touchdown pass to Kamrin Brunson, Seve Spruill II PAT.
Game Notes
Offensive shootout: Clark-Atlanta finished with 422 yards on 71 plays (36 rush for 124, 25-of-35 passing for 298), while Morehouse piled up 465 yards on just 62 snaps (21 rush for 121, 20-of-41 passing for 344).
Record night for : Scott accounted for 456 yards of total offense (344 passing, 112 rushing) and six total touchdowns (four passing, two rushing).
With this performance, he closes the season as Morehouse's single-season record holder for Touchdown passes, Pass attempts, Completions, Passing yards (he had already passed Ruben Dupree's 2,214-yard mark from 2006 last week against Allen).
Scott passed for 300 yards or more for the fifth time this season. Scott now owns five of the top ten passing performances in Morehouse history.
With four touchdown passes, Scott matches the second-highest single-game total in program history; only Jimmie Davis' five-touchdown effort against Kentucky State in 1987 sits above the long list of Morehouse quarterbacks who have thrown four in a game.
Scott passed for four touchdowns for the second time this season, becoming the third Maroon Tiger to pass for four or more touchdowns twice in a game in a single season.
OTHER RECORDS
Highest-scoring Big Cat Classic on record: The 48-45 final produced 93 combined points. The previous high in the Morehouse-Clark-Atlanta contest was 81 points, in Morehouse's 48-33 win in 2003, and 80 in a 45-35 win in 2004.
Not the program's highest-scoring game overall: While 93 points is a rivalry record, it does not represent the most combined points in any Morehouse game. The Maroon Tigers' 58-55 win over Kentucky State in 2008 totaled 113 points and remains the highest-scoring game in school history.
Clark-Atlanta led 21-0 after the first quarter and 38-21 at halftime before Morehouse outscored the Panthers 24-10 after the break and 17-3 in the fourth.
Clark-Atlanta owned the ball for 34:40 to Morehouse's 25:20 and was flagged just five times for 45 yards, while the Maroon Tigers were penalized 10 times for 84 yards.
An announced crowd of 5,604.
With the Loss
Morehouse finishes the 2025 campaign 3-7 overall and 3-5 in SIAC play under second-year head coach Terance Mathis.
The Maroon Tigers drop the latest installment of the Big Cat Classic despite scoring their most points in the rivalry.
Scott ends the year owning every major single-season passing record in the Morehouse book (yards, touchdowns, attempts, completions), adding to a legacy that already included one of the program's top single-game passing yardage marks from 2024. Scott is also at or near the top in most SIAC passing categories.
The 45-point output continues an offensive uptick for a program that, as of 2024, was historically anchored more by defense and the run game.
Morehouse Statistical Leaders
QB
- 20-of-41 passing, 344 yards, 4 TD, 0 INT
- 14 rushes, 112 yards, 2 TD
- 456 total yards, 6 total touchdowns.
WR
- 6 receptions, 133 yards, 2 touchdowns.
WR
- 1 reception, 59 yards, 1 touchdown.
WR
- 3 receptions, 47 yards, 1 touchdown.
RB
- 5 carries, 10 yards; 1 reception, 5 yards.
K/P / II
- Rowe: 2-for-2 on field goals (long 27), 3 PAT.
- Spruill: 3 punts for 130 yards (long 60) and the final PAT after Brunson's late score.
Morehouse finishes the 2025 campaign 3-7 overall and 3-5 in SIAC play under second-year head coach Terance Mathis. In the end, the night belonged to Clark-Atlanta on the scoreboard, but the game will live on in the Morehouse record book.
The Maroon Tigers showed resilience in erasing most of a three-touchdown deficit, and Scott's historic season gives the program a clear offensive centerpiece to build around.
As the 2025 campaign closes, Morehouse leaves Panther Stadium with a loss, but also with a benchmark performance and a rivalry shootout that will be talked about for years to come.