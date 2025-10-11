Morehouse QB Miles Scott's DII Performance Joins Football's Elite Signal-Callers
On a Saturday that will be remembered as much for its statistical oddity as its symbolism, Morehouse quarterback Miles Scott delivered a performance that placed him in rare company across college football - and squarely in the conversation as one of the most dynamic signal-callers in HBCU football today.
Scott accounted for 367 yards of total offense - 326 passing and 41 rushing - while Morehouse, as a team, was credited with 362 net yards in the Morehouse-Tuskegee Classic at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, AL. The result: Scott officially outgained his own team. It wasn't just a statistical quirk. It was a performance that placed him in the same breath as some of the greatest quarterbacks not only to ever to emerge from Historically Black Colleges and Universities, but among some of the best quarterbacks to ever play in the ranks of the NCAA.
Scott's Rare Statistics
It was a statistical oddity rarely seen at any level of college football. It's a statistical quirk born of NCAA bookkeeping, where sack yardage is subtracted from team rushing totals but not from a quarterback's passing line.
The NCAA's stat-keeping rules make it possible for a quarterback to outgain his own team, but it's exceedingly rare. When it does happen, it usually involves a transcendent talent.
For HBCU fans, the comparison is immediate: Steve "Air" McNair at Alcorn State in the 1990s, who routinely piled up 500- and 600-yard games; Doug Williams at Grambling, who became the first Black quarterback to win a Super Bowl; and Tavaris Jackson at Alabama State, whose dual-threat ability carried his team to national recognition. Scott's performance places him in rare company across college football. The feat has been previously accomplished from the likes of Steve McNair at Alcorn State, David Klingler at Houston, Lamar Jackson at Louisville, and Jalen Hurts at Oklahoma,
In fact, only four other quarterbacks have ever outgained their own teams on paper at the NCAA Division II level, with Scott being the only HBCU Division II quarterback to achieve the oddity, and also the second ever HBCU quarterback with the feat. Every quarterback who has previously accomplished the feat also won the game in which the feat was achieved.
The Broader HBCU Context
Scott's emergence comes at a time when HBCU football is enjoying renewed national attention. From classics like the Bayou Classic and the Celebration Bowl to the increasing visibility of HBCU athletes in the NFL Draft, performances like Scott's serve as reminders that elite talent thrives on these campuses.
"This is the kind of performance that makes people take notice of HBCU football," said Athletic Director Harold Ellis '92. "Every time an HBCU player does something historic, it chips away at the old narratives. Scott's numbers aren't just about Morehouse - they're about the strength and potential of HBCU football as a whole."
Chasing Records, Elevating a Program
Scott's season is shaping up to be one for the record books. He is on pace to break Morehouse's single-season marks for both passing touchdowns and total yardage. With one more 325+ yard passing game, he will become the first Maroon Tiger quarterback to record three such games in a single season.
For a program that has long prided itself on producing leaders in classrooms and communities, Scott's rise on the field represents a new chapter in Morehouse's athletic identity. His play is not only rewriting the school's record book but also raising the profile of HBCU football in the broader college landscape.
Looking Ahead
For Scott and Morehouse, the focus remains on the next game, not the record books. But for Morehouse and its supporters, his performance is already a milestone - proof that the Maroon Tigers can produce not only leaders but legends. For Morehouse, the road ahead is still filled with challenges. The Maroon Tigers look to move up in the SIAC standings. For Morehouse and HBCU football at large, Scott's performance was more than just numbers. It was a statement - that the tradition of legendary HBCU quarterbacks is alive and well, and that the next great chapter may be unfolding right now in Atlanta.
The junior signal-caller spread the ball to six different receivers, highlighted by a pair of deep strikes in the second quarter that kept Mores within striking distance. His 41 rushing yards also came at critical moments, extending drives that otherwise would have stalled.
*Article courtesy of Morehouse College Athletics.