Morgan State Erases 14-Point Deficit, Beats Robert Morris 28-27 to Reach 5-1

Keith Jenkins Jr. scored on a 1-yard run with 24 seconds left, and Gavin Fetty kicked the decisive extra point as Morgan State rallied past Robert Morris 28-27 on Saturday at Hughes Stadium in Baltimore.

The homecoming victory lifted the Bears to 5-1 for the first time since 2001. Morgan State overcame a 14-0 second-quarter deficit and scored 25 points in the second half to win its third straight homecoming game.

It was the Bears’ second straight one-score victory. Morgan State won 38-35 at Villanova on Oct. 3 when the Wildcats missed a 47-yard field goal with two seconds remaining.

This time, the Bears delivered a late touchdown drive, and Donovan Moyer the Destroyer strip-sacked Carson Haggard on the game’s final play to force a turnover and secure the victory.

Jenkins and Edge Lead Morgan State

Running back Keith Jenkins Jr. finished the Homecoming victory with 98 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries. He also led the Bears with five receptions for 47 yards, giving him 145 yards from scrimmage.

Bears quarterback Cameron Edge completed 18 of 29 passes for 181 yards and a touchdown, with no interceptions. He rushed for 61 yards on seven carries.

Wide receiver Joseph Towler caught three passes for 66 yards, including a superb one-handed 56-yard touchdown reception in the 3rd quarter.

Morgan State rushed for 188 yards, averaging 7.0 yards per carry, and converted all three of its fourth-down attempts. Two of those conversions came on Jenkins’ 45-yard touchdown run and his first-down carry during the winning drive.

The Bears limited Robert Morris to 61 rushing yards on 31 attempts, averaging 2.0 yards per carry.

Haggard was outstanding. He completed 23 of 30 passes for 376 yards and three touchdowns without an interception. He also scored on the ground. Schaerli had three catches for 93 yards, while Mays finished with four receptions for 91 yards.

Jenkins Finishes the Winning Drive

Robert Morris took a 27-21 lead when Carson Haggard threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to Eyasu Palmore with 4:16 remaining. Lucca Valens missed the extra point, leaving the Colonials ahead by six.

Morgan State answered with a 12-play, 75-yard drive that took 3 minutes, 52 seconds.

Quarterback Cameron Edge connected with Justin Perry for 11 yards on second-and-5. Facing fourth-and-1 at midfield with 1:55 remaining, Jenkins gained 3 yards to keep the possession alive.

Three plays later, Edge scrambled 22 yards on third-and-7 from the Robert Morris 44. An illegal use of hands penalty against the Colonials added 11 yards, moving the Bears to the 11.

Edge completed a 1-yard pass to Quavel Thornton, then ran 9 yards to the 1. Jenkins scored on the next play, and Fetty’s extra point gave Morgan State its first lead.

Robert Morris had one final opportunity.

Jaqai Carter returned the kickoff 17 yards to the Colonials’ 26, then caught a 27-yard pass from Haggard to reach the Morgan State 47. After an incompletion, Donovan Moyer sacked Haggard for a 3-yard loss and forced a fumble.

Jordan Jeudy recovered for Morgan State with eight seconds remaining.

Bears Erase a 14-Point Deficit

Robert Morris built its early lead behind Haggard, who accounted for all four Colonials touchdowns.

He capped a 12-play, 99-yard drive with a 28-yard touchdown pass to Attawan Mays with one minute remaining in the first quarter. Haggard’s 4-yard touchdown run with 9:21 left in the second quarter helped extend the lead to 14-0.

Morgan State responded with a 15-play, 69-yard drive that ended with Fetty’s 30-yard field goal. The Bears trailed 14-3 at halftime.

Their offense found its rhythm after the break, scoring 18 points in the third quarter.

Fetty kicked a 19-yard field goal with 10:51 remaining, cutting the deficit to 14-6. Edge then connected with Joseph Towler for a 56-yard touchdown on a two-play drive. Fetty’s extra point cut the deficit to 14-13 with 6:31 left.

Robert Morris answered 57 seconds later when Haggard threw a 54-yard touchdown pass to Noah Schaerli. Valens’ extra point pushed the lead to 21-13.

Jenkins provided the next big play. On fourth-and-1 from the Robert Morris 45, he broke a touchdown run with 2:21 remaining in the quarter. Edge completed a pass to Alex Simmons for the two-point conversion, tying the game at 21.

The score remained tied until Palmore’s touchdown reception put Robert Morris back in front with 4:16 remaining.

Robert Morris outgained Morgan State 437-369 and held the ball for 32:50.

Haggard’s late fumble accounted for the game’s only turnover.

Darius Jones led Morgan State with 10 tackles. Justin McIlwain added nine, and Arturo Mattocks had eight. Amanuel Dickson and Jake Lopinto each recorded nine tackles for Robert Morris.

Scoring by Quarter

Robert Morris: 7, 7, 7, 6. Final: 27.

Morgan State: 0, 3, 18, 7. Final: 28.

Team Statistics

First downs: Robert Morris 22; Morgan State 20.

Total offense: Robert Morris 437 yards on 61 plays; Morgan State 369 yards on 56 plays.

Rushing: Robert Morris 31 carries for 61 yards; Morgan State 27 carries for 188 yards.

Passing: Robert Morris 23 of 30 for 376 yards; Morgan State 18 of 29 for 181 yards.

Interceptions thrown: None by either team.

Yards per play: Robert Morris 7.16; Morgan State 6.59.

Third-down conversions: Robert Morris 6 of 11; Morgan State 4 of 11.

Fourth-down conversions: Robert Morris 1 of 1; Morgan State 3 of 3.

Fumbles lost: Robert Morris 2-1; Morgan State 1-0.

Penalties: Robert Morris six for 53 yards; Morgan State eight for 45 yards.

Time of possession: Robert Morris 32:50; Morgan State 27:10.

What’s Next

Morgan State, in its fifth season under coach Damon Wilson, closes nonconference play at Tennessee State on Oct. 17. The Bears open MEAC play against Howard at Hughes Stadium on Oct. 24.

Saturday’s matchup opened a home-and-home series between the programs. Morgan State leads the all-time series 2-1 and will visit Robert Morris at Joe Walton Stadium in Moon Township, Pennsylvania, on Oct. 2, 2027.