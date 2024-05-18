Never Denied: Michael Badejo Reflects On Playing At An HBCU To Sharpening His Skills In The German Football League
HOUSTON — Michael Badejo always maintained confidence in his talent and ability to become an NFL player. His journey to reach the pinnacle of professional football hasn't been denied, just delayed.
BADEJO TOOK GIANT STEPS TO PLAY INTERNATIONALLY
"I took the opportunity. I left home. I'm far away from home right now," Badejo reflected. "Many, many, many miles away from home, And I'm taking this journey to come out here and perfect my craft. To run up this film and send it out to any of the other coaches in these higher leagues, who would take a chance on me."
Badejo earned a bachelor's and master's degrees from Texas Southern University while being a defensive star for the football team. Today, he's the current defensive end for the Dresden Monarchs in the German Football League (GFL). How did he get there?
BADEJO CHARTED A NEW COURSE FOR HIS PRO FOOTBALL JOURNEY
Michael shares his remarkable journey from HBCU football to playing professionally in Germany. "I'm all about traveling, and it's an adventure," Badejo said. "Coming out here and seeing that American football is still being played and is brought out here and seeing guys moving around the field, having the abilities that I think they can go to the states to compete."
In his first game, Badejo recorded 3 sacks, 2 TFLs, and 5 tackles. After his Week 1 performance, he leads the GFL in sacks and is No. 5 in total tackles. Michael explained how he gained the advantage through film work: "You love the game, and you put your passion into it. You watch the film. You break down the film, and you kind of know exactly what players are going to run just by dialing down the film."
BADEJO ENCOURAGES HBCU PLAYERS TO LOOK OUTSIDE THE U.S.
He encourages younger HBCU football players to persevere through not getting drafted or invited to a rookie minicamp but to keep pursuing their dreams. "You just gotta keep pushing. Like I said, as you love the game and all the hard work you put through college and see yourself playing the next level, you just got to keep going." He continued, "Sometimes it sucks when you don't get that opportunity with NFL, man. You just got to keep pushing, man."
About Michael's Team
The Dresden Monarchs are an American football team from Dresden, Germany, that has played in the German Football League's (GFL) Northern Division since 2002.
In 2021, they won German Bowl XLII and became GFL champions. Their club colors are navy blue and gold, and their address is Bärnsdorfer Straße 2.
On Saturday at 3 PM in Germany, the Monarchs will battle the New York Lions at Rudolf-Harbig Stadium in Dresden.