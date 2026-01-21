NFL Draft Steal: Morgan State LB Erick Hunter Wows NFL Analyst Brian Baldinger & Scouts At American Bowl Practice

Morgan State linebacker Erick Hunter continues to turn heads on the national stage, earning high praise this week from former NFL lineman and NFL Network analyst Brian Baldinger — while also drawing strong feedback from NFL scouts throughout American Bowl week.

Baldinger, known for his weekly Baldy Breakdowns segments that typically dissect professional players, shifted his focus Wednesday to spotlight Hunter, one of the top defensive prospects emerging from the HBCU ranks.

Hunter is the only HBCU player invited to participate in the inaugural installment of the American Bowl, an all-star showcase that will air on NFL Network from Victory Field in Lakeland, Florida, at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, Jan. 22.

.@MSUBearsFB @EricHunter04 E40; the only HBCU player in Thursday night's All-American Bowl. Lots to like...Big long rangy linebacker that is hungry for an NFL shot and he will test very well...Put E40 on your radar. @wyche89 @CoachScottFB @thesportsGab #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/WWLNyWjafY — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) January 21, 2026

During his breakdown, Baldinger urged viewers to take notice of Morgan State’s No. 40 — Erick Hunter, also known as E40 — praising his physicality, instincts, and relentless style of play.

“He hits and cleans up, hit and run. Like, this is what he does. Like, you just watch him!” Baldinger said.

The 2026 HBCU All-American has long been an imposing presence on the gridiron, combining size, strength, and explosiveness. Baldinger, who met Hunter during American Bowl activities, emphasized just how rare the Bears linebacker’s traits are.

“I met him for the American Bowl today,” Baldinger said. “ He's 6 foot 4, 235 pounds, maybe more, but watch him. He's got some edge rush to him, like, hands on him. Watch him rip and bend and turn that corner. I mean, he's the best HBCU player out there right now, right?”

NFL Scouts Take Notice During Strong Practice Week

NFL scouts in attendance echoed similar evaluations following a strong week of practices. One NFC team representative noted Hunter’s steady rise throughout the event.

Erick Hunter | MSU Athletics

“Erick has had an incredible week. Even how he was day 1 to today, he’s shown a lot out there. Going to be very busy for the next few months. He’s going to get some more looks in our building for sure,” the scout said.

Another NFC evaluator emphasized Hunter’s frame and movement skills.

“I thought Erick helped himself. Tall, long and a solid mover,” the scout said.

Hunter backed up those evaluations on the field, recording an interception on Day 1 of practice and a pass breakup on Day 2. Over the course of the FCS Showcase and American Bowl, he met with 25 NFL teams, further elevating his profile during the pre-draft process, per source.

Production, Size, and Instincts Define Hunter’s Game

Hunter’s size alone doesn’t define his game. He is a long, athletic linebacker with a strong frame and instincts that consistently show up on film. His game is defined by feel, production, and competitiveness. Returning for his final season after an injury in 2023, Hunter showed clear physical improvement, displaying a high football IQ with strong pre-snap awareness and sound positioning against the run.

He moves well in space, is solid in zone coverage, and projects as a true three-down linebacker with the ability to run, chase, and contribute on passing downs. Hunter shows a natural feel for sifting through traffic, timing blitzes, using his length to impact plays, and providing value on special teams.

That well-rounded skill set has made Hunter one of the most productive defenders in Morgan State history. This past season, he was a finalist for several prestigious honors, including:

2025 HBCU Player of the Year

2025 Doris Robinson Scholar-Athlete Award

FCS Buck Buchanan Award

Erick Hunter | MSU Athletics

Over the course of his career, Hunter appeared in 45 games for the Bears, totaling 298 tackles, 182 solo stops, 35 tackles for loss (133 yards), 10.5 sacks, three interceptions, 12 passes defended, seven forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and two defensive touchdowns.

Hunter: ‘I’m Not Content with Just Being Here’

Hunter spoke Tuesday with Doug Smith during American Bowl practice, reflecting on the opportunity — and his mindset entering the showcase.

“Being here is an honor and all that, but I’m not content or complacent with just being here,” Hunter told Smith. “I know I come from a smaller school, so doing double is what I know is a sign, and on my plate this week. I’m happy to be out here, but I’m not just content with it.”

Throughout his time at Morgan State, Hunter has established himself as one of the premier defenders in HBCU football. His impact goes beyond the stat sheet, fueled by a relentless motor and passion for the game.

American Bowl Opportunity to Elevate Draft Stock

Among the messages Hunter emphasized during the interview were his competitive edge, versatility, and personality off the field:

“I have an infinite edge on me. I love this game.”

I just want to show what I always do best, which is run and cover. I’m a guy that can get gritty in the line if I need to.”

“Extremely passionate about football. Off the field, I play five instruments. I’m really into music.”

“I’ve played in a 4-2-5 the most, but we’ve done everything. We’ve done 3-4. We’ve done a lot of blitzing, a lot of Cover 3. Man-to-man on backs and tight ends, I’m really comfortable with as well.”

With the American Bowl approaching, Hunter has an opportunity to further solidify his status as a legitimate NFL prospect. He enters Thursday night with a chip on his shoulder and a determination to prove he has the tools to become a complete linebacker at the next level.

‘Remember the Name’: A Prospect on the Rise

As Baldinger put it, the message is simple:

“The guy's wired the right way. Just remember the name. Eric Hunter. Morgan State, with the orange shoes. E40. Remember him.”