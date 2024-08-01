HBCU Legends

NFL Star And HBCU Legend Retires

The North Carolina A&T football legend will call it a career after attempting to resurrect his NFL career with the New York Jets.

Kyle T. Mosley

Dec 19, 2015; Atlanta, GA, USA; North Carolina A&T Aggies running back Tarik Cohen (28) holds up the offensive MVP award after a 41-34 win against the Alcorn State Braves in the 2015 Celebration Bowl at the Georgia Dome. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 19, 2015; Atlanta, GA, USA; North Carolina A&T Aggies running back Tarik Cohen (28) holds up the offensive MVP award after a 41-34 win against the Alcorn State Braves in the 2015 Celebration Bowl at the Georgia Dome.
HOUSTON - The 2015 Celebration Bowl MVP and game's Hall of Famer will call it a career in the National Football League. The former North Carolina A&T football legend "informed the Jets today that he is retiring from football, effective immediately," NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported.

Cohen was hoping to restore his career after a number of knee injuries. In May, he signed a one-year deal to compete for the New York Jets' return specialist position.

During his four active seasons in Chicago, the All-Pro running back was once considered a very dangerous weapon in the Bears' offensive attack as a rusher and receiver.

In his NFL career, Cohen has 46 kickoff returns, 96 punt returns, and one touchdown return during his rookie season. The Celebration Bowl Hall of Famer has 4,286 all-purpose yards on 599 touches.

Tarik Cohen
Dec 19, 2015; Atlanta, GA, USA; North Carolina A&T Aggies running back Tarik Cohen (28) runs the ball for a touchdown against the Alcorn State Braves in the fourth quarter of the 2015 Celebration Bowl at the Georgia Dome. North Carolina A&T defeated Alcorn State 41-34.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh wanted to utilize Cohen's explosiveness, especially with the new kickoff rules, as a returner could potentially have over 100 returns in the 2024-25 NFL regular season.

Tarik Cohen
Sep 20, 2020; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen (29) warms up before the game against the New York Giants at Soldier Field.

Cohen faced tough competition from former Florida A&M speedster Marcus Riley and Xavier Gipson during the Jets Training Camp.

Tarik Cohen's Career Accolades and Achievements

• First-team All-Pro (2018)

• Pro Bowl (2018)

• Black college football national champion (2015)

• Celebration Bowl champion (2015)

• Celebration Bowl Offensive MVP (2015)

• Deacon Jones Trophy (2016)

• Walter Camp FCS All-American (2016)

• 2× SBN All-American (2014, 2015)

• AFCA FCS Coaches Second-team All-American (2016)

• CSN Fabulous Fifty FCS All-American (2015)

• SBN/Williams Offensive Player of the Year (2015)

• 3× STATS FCS Third-team All-American (2014–2016)

• 3× BOXTOROW All-American (2014–2016)

• 3× MEAC Offensive Player of the Year (2014–2016)

• 3× First-team All-MEAC (2013–2015)

• MEAC Rookie of the Year (2013)

TARIK COHEN'S NFL STATS

• Rushing yards: 1,101

• Rushing average: 4.2

• Receptions: 209

• Receiving yards: 1,575

• Return yards: 1,613

• Total touchdowns: 15

Published
Kyle T. Mosley

KYLE T. MOSLEY

