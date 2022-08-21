NFL's 3rd Annual HBCU Open House, Roundtable

The NFL held its 3rd Annual HBCU Open House with the leadership of the SWAC, MEAC, CIAA, and SIAC this week in New York. NFL Network's journalist Steve Wyche served once again as the moderator for the event with the four major HBCU conference commissioners.

SIAC commissioner Anthony Hollman, SWAC commissioner Dr. Charles McClelland, MEAC commissioner Sonja Stills, and CIAA commissioner Jaqueline McWilliams were the panelists discussing Title IX (the federal law that prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex in education), the landscape of sports at HBCUs, and the League’s ongoing partnership with all four conferences.

In addition, NFL leadership and personnel including representatives from football strategy, development, talent acquisition, experienceship programs and more. “Our annual HBCU Open House is critical to the cultivation of diverse talent at every level of the League, “said NFL Senior Vice President of Football Operations Policy, Education and Relationship Management Arthur McAfee. “The NFL is committed to providing opportunities, mentorship, and support to the students and alumni of HBCUs. Through this program, we are proud to highlight opportunities that exist on the business side of the industry and provide students with the full scope of what they can expect from a career at the NFL and other sports institutions.”

“As a former NFL Media intern, recent HBCU graduate, and current member of the NFL Junior Rotational Program, I have witnessed firsthand the NFL’s commitment to opening doors for diverse talent like myself,” said A’Maiya Allen, NFL Junior Rotational Program participant. “These early professional development experiences have shaped the early trajectory of my career and cultivated my passion for making an impact through sports, and I look forward to seeing a stronger relationship formed with the League and HBCUs through this Open House.”

“We are thrilled to be working again with the NFL to provide our students with the tools and information they need to thrive in the world of sports,” said the HBCU Conference Commissioners. “We have successfully worked with the League to identify areas of opportunity for our individual HBCU conferences and as a result, thousands of HBCU students have participated in NFL programs over the years. We thank the NFL for their continued commitment to diversity and collaboration.”

The NFL Football Operations department reports that it has supported over 3,000 HBCU students who have participated in the NFL-HBCU-related programs since 2016.

he HBCU Open House was the latest initiative championed by the league to support diversity in the sports industry.

Last week, the NFL together with the NFL Physicians Society (NFLPS) and the Professional Football Athletic Trainer Society (PFATS), announced the roster of medical students who will participate in the inaugural season of the NFL Diversity in Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative, which aims to increase and diversify the pipeline of students interested in pursuing careers in sports medicine and, over time, help to diversify NFL club medical staff.