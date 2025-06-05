Norfolk State vs. Delaware State: The Vick-Jackson Showdown Switched To NFL Stadium
HBCU football will have a classic showdown in primetime. Due to increased fan interest, Delaware State has announced that the 2025 showdown between the Norfolk State and DSU football programs has been relocated to a world-class NFL stadium.
Originally slated for Saturday, Nov. 1 at Delaware State's Alumni Stadium, the game will now take place at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 30 at Lincoln Financial Field – home to the Philadelphia Eagles.
The decision comes after unprecedented anticipation for the matchup between two well-known head coaches – Michael Vick and Desean Jackson. The close friends excelled together as teammates on the Philadelphia Eagles, providing one of the most popular quarterback-wide receiver connections of the 21st century.
"Today's announcement represents a significant and historic milestone for our university and the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference," Norfolk State Director of Athletics Dr. Melody Webb said. "I am deeply appreciative of the shared vision demonstrated by Norfolk State President Dr. Javaune Adams-Gaston, Delaware State University President Dr. Tony Allen and Director of Athletics Tony Tucker in making this opportunity a reality.
A game of this magnitude deserves a national platform, and I would like to commend the Philadelphia Eagles organization for providing us with an amazing venue for this highly anticipated event. This matchup will highlight the talent and legacy of HBCU football."
Vick was named NFL Comeback Player of the Year in 2010, passing for over 3,000 yards and 21 touchdowns with just six interceptions to lead Philadelphia to the playoffs. His 88-yard touchdown pass to Jackson on the opening play from scrimmage of a Monday Night Football game against Washington became one of the most replayed highlights of his career.
"This is a tremendous opportunity for our student-athletes to play in a world-class venue on a world-class stage," Vick said. "Coach Jackson and I made so many unforgettable memories together at Lincoln Financial Field – this stadium holds special meaning in my NFL career. I am thrilled to be a part of this historic moment, and want to thank the Philadelphia Eagles, Norfolk State, and Delaware State for their collaboration to make this happen."
Norfolk State football is no stranger to Lincoln Financial Stadium, facing Temple in the shared venue during the 2023 season.
Tickets for the game will go on sale at a later date.