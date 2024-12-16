HBCU Legends

Norfolk State 'Will Not Confirm' Talks With Michael Vick As New Head Coach

The Spartans could be close to making a decision on a new high-profile head football coach, but will not confirm talks.

Kyle T. Mosley

Sep 14, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; NFL commissioner Roger Goodell (R) talks with former player Michael Vick (L) before a game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Minnesota Vikings at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Sep 14, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; NFL commissioner Roger Goodell (R) talks with former player Michael Vick (L) before a game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Minnesota Vikings at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
HOUSTON — Norfolk State University is reportedly in talks with former NFL star Michael Vick to become the Spartans' new head football coach. The news of Vick's interview was released by "The Virginian-Pilot and Daily Press that he has spoken with university president Javaune Adams-Gaston and Spartans athletic director Melody Webb and that he expects a resolution 'soon.'"

HBCU Legends contacted a representative within the NSU athletic department. We were told, "That is not our report. There was an unnamed source that we have no idea who this source is.   Our official statement is we are still in the process of finalizing our process,...but we are still in the process of hiring our head coach."

According to V-P & Daily Press, although Vick has no head coaching experience, he said, "I know how to lead, and I know what it takes" to be a coach.

We will have more updates on the Michael Vick candidacy at Norfolk State.

AN EARLIER REPORT ON NORFOLK STATE'S HEAD COACH SEARCH

Norfolk State University is "continuing the ongoing process and hopes it will be completed soon" in its search for a new head football coach. The statement was told to HBCU Legends from a source close to search process and football program. The Spartans conducted a national search in collaboration with an executive search firm.

Candidates were interviewed by the on-campus search committee, which has now narrowed the list to a few finalists. The process was described as "thorough" and "tedious" based on the metrics set by the State of Virginia.


In November, Norfolk State chose to replace former SWAC Coach of the Year Dawson Odums as the head coach of its football program.

Norfolk State's Director of Athletics, Dr. Melody Webb, announced there would be "a change in leadership for the NSU football program, as head coach Dawson Odums has been relieved of his duties, effective immediately."

"I want to thank Coach Odums for his continued commitment and dedication to Spartan football," Webb said. "Since his arrival, he has become a valued member of our family and community, always representing Norfolk State with dignity and class. We wish him nothing but the best moving forward."

Norfolk State University
Norfolk State University / Credit: Norfolk State University Athletics

Odums finished the season with a 4-8 record and a 2-3 mark in MEAC play. His overall record as the head coach at Norfolk State was 15-31 while leading the Spartans football team. Coach Odums has 79-72 career record.

Webb's announcement noted the Spartans will undergo a "national search for the program's next head coach will begin immediately."

He left Southern University to accept the head coach position at Norfolk State in 2021. Now on the market, Odums could be a candidate for another coaching position in vacancies across the HBCU and FCS football landscape.

