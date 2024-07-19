North Carolina A&T Announced Television Deal With Sinclair Broadcasting Group For Five Home Games
The Intercollegiate Department of Athletics at North Carolina A&T State University has secured a significant one-year agreement with Sinclair Broadcasting Group, INC. This deal will bring all five of A&T's home football games at Truist Stadium to linear television, providing fans unprecedented access to the action.
The games will air on WMYV MyNetworkTV (https://www.my48.tv/). Fans can also find the games on cable channel 15, HD 1215, and over-the-air channel 48. Four of the five home games will air live, with only the Aggies' game against William & Mary on November 2 tape-delayed and scheduled to air at 6 p.m.
"North Carolina A&T Athletics is super excited about this partnership with the Sinclair Broadcasting Group, INC," said A&T Director of Athletics Earl M. Hilton III. "While there is nothing like experiencing A&T football live at Truist Stadium, the opportunity to expand our reach throughout the Triad and beyond is a gigantic step forward for our department and football program. We look forward to expanding our footprint and creating more Aggie football fans as we do."
Sinclair's reach expands as far north as Patrick County (Va.) and south to Montgomery County (N.C.). It also extends as far west as Wilkes County (N.C.) and east to Alamance County (N.C.). The Aggies still maintain their agreement with FloSports through the Coastal Athletic Association (CAA).
Spencer Turkin, a seasoned play-by-play commentator, and Daimeon Banks, an insightful analyst, will be the voices behind the FloSports stream and the television broadcast. Their expertise and passion for the game will undoubtedly enhance the viewing experience for fans. The Aggies will kick off their home games against traditional rival Winston-Salem State on Saturday, September 7 at 7 p.m.
The following week, the Aggies will face the University of Delaware at Truist Stadium at 1 p.m. The Greatest Homecoming On Earth will be broadcast live on Sinclair when the Aggies take on Hampton on Saturday, October 19 at 1 p.m. The season will conclude with the Aggies' home and regular-season finale against Elon University on Saturday, November 23 at 1 p.m.